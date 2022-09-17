Read full article on original website
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Tennis Heads to Battle of the Bay
MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's tennis team prepares for its first official tournament of the fall, sending a select number of players to the Battle of the Bay, hosted by the University of San Francisco, at the California Tennis Club from Thursday through Sunday, September 22-25. The format includes a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. There will be back draws for opening round losers in both competitions.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside county.
pepperdinewaves.com
LaCamera Named WCC Women's Runner of the Week
MALIBU, California – Megan LaCamera of the Pepperdine women's cross country team has been named the West Coast Conference women's runner of the week, the league announced today. This is the first-ever weekly honor for either cross country team. LaCamera (Burbank, Calif./Burbank HS) led the Waves in the women's...
healthcaredive.com
Providence plans $712M Southern California expansion
Providence is planning a $712 million expansion to add to its footprint in southern California. The Washington-based health system said Monday it will break ground on a new patient tower and two new medical centers to meet the growing demand for services in the region. The patient tower will add...
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside county.
Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1
Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside county.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin
News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
Thrillist
The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA
In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
Hemet, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
2urbangirls.com
Shooting erupts in Compton near high school
COMPTON, Calif. – A shooting was reported in Compton that left one injured Sept. 18. According to the Citizen app, a man was shot near a backpack giveaway at Dominguez High School. The only description of the suspect was that they were an “armed man” who fled on foot....
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal
Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
theregistrysocal.com
Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California
SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
mynewsla.com
Three Injured in Wreck on I-215 in Murrieta, Forcing Partial Freeway Closure
Three people were injured Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 215 in Murrieta, which led to the temporary closure of the northbound side of the freeway. The collision happened about 11:40 a.m. on the northbound I-215 at Clinton Keith Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said...
