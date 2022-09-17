ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Tennis Heads to Battle of the Bay

MALIBU, California – The Pepperdine men's tennis team prepares for its first official tournament of the fall, sending a select number of players to the Battle of the Bay, hosted by the University of San Francisco, at the California Tennis Club from Thursday through Sunday, September 22-25. The format includes a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. There will be back draws for opening round losers in both competitions.
MALIBU, CA
pepperdinewaves.com

LaCamera Named WCC Women's Runner of the Week

MALIBU, California – Megan LaCamera of the Pepperdine women's cross country team has been named the West Coast Conference women's runner of the week, the league announced today. This is the first-ever weekly honor for either cross country team. LaCamera (Burbank, Calif./Burbank HS) led the Waves in the women's...
MALIBU, CA
healthcaredive.com

Providence plans $712M Southern California expansion

Providence is planning a $712 million expansion to add to its footprint in southern California. The Washington-based health system said Monday it will break ground on a new patient tower and two new medical centers to meet the growing demand for services in the region. The patient tower will add...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Orange County State Legislators Initiate Emergency Audit of OCPA … Just As Residential Service in Irvine is Set to Begin

News of the audit comes on the heels of two years of allegations of mismanagement, cronyism, inaction, hidden rate hikes, and a lack of transparency on the part of OCPA. Beginning in October, all Irvine residents will be transferred from their current provider of electricity — Southern California Edison (SCE) — and enrolled in the new OCPA electricity plan, at a significantly higher monthly rate.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In

The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Thrillist

The 10 Best Barcades for Gaming and Drinking in LA

In the scheme of things, videogames have not been around very long—relative to games like, say, Mancala or Cuju, they are a recent phenomenon. But they are already old enough to generate wave after wave of nostalgia, and for whole cottage industries to spring up around that nostalgia. Perhaps the best thing to come from it, though, is the advent of the barcade, a cool bar bolted onto an old-school arcade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Football PRO

Hemet, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rialto High School football team will have a game with Hemet High School on September 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting erupts in Compton near high school

COMPTON, Calif. – A shooting was reported in Compton that left one injured Sept. 18. According to the Citizen app, a man was shot near a backpack giveaway at Dominguez High School. The only description of the suspect was that they were an “armed man” who fled on foot....
COMPTON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations

Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Mayor's Message: Movin’ thru MoVal

Did you know there’s a fun way to receive free after-school recreation while enjoying a beautiful Moreno Valley day outdoors?. Our Movin’ thru MoVal Mobile Community Center brings after-school education to a park near you!. Movin’ thru MoVal sets up its mobile activity unit n parks throughout Moreno...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Nordstrom Rack Opens Three New Stores in Southern California

SEATTLE — Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has announced plans to open three new Nordstrom Rack stores in 2023. The new stores will be located in Anaheim Hills, Clovis and San Clemente, California. “We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Anaheim Hills,...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA

