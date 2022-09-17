Read full article on original website
Toyota Cuts October Production As Supply Chain Woes Continue
Toyota Motor Corp TM plans to produce about 800,000 vehicles in October, about 100,000 vehicles short of the previously announced production estimate. The company attributed the decision to the impact of semiconductor shortages resulting from the spread of COVID-19. Toyota had previously estimated an average monthly vehicle production of 900,000...
Britain lifts ban on gas fracking in push for energy independence
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday formally lifted a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that has been in place since 2019, saying strengthening the country's energy supply was an "absolute priority".
Inventiva Inks Licensing Pact With China-Based Sino Biopharm For NASH Candidate In Greater China
Inventiva IVA and Chia Tai-Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, a Sino Biopharm subsidiary, have entered into a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize lanifibranor for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and potentially other metabolic diseases in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. Inventiva will receive an upfront payment of...
Liz Truss government lifts ban on fracking in push to grant 100 new oil and gas licences
Liz Truss’s government has formally lifted a ban on fracking for shale gas despite the lack of safety data, saying it was “absolute priority” to boost energy supply.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us to be in the national interest”.The move is part of a push to grant 100 new fossil fuel drilling licences, the business department announced on Thursday – despite conceding that there was still a need to “gather better data” on fracking safety.A moratorium was imposed on fracking in 2019...
Oil rises on rebounding Chinese demand, geopolitical risks
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil rose on Thursday as the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks outweighed recession fears after a flurry of central bank interest rate hikes, including from the Bank of England.
