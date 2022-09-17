Liz Truss’s government has formally lifted a ban on fracking for shale gas despite the lack of safety data, saying it was “absolute priority” to boost energy supply.Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said all sources of energy needed to be explored, insisting that a “higher degree of risk and disturbance appears to us to be in the national interest”.The move is part of a push to grant 100 new fossil fuel drilling licences, the business department announced on Thursday – despite conceding that there was still a need to “gather better data” on fracking safety.A moratorium was imposed on fracking in 2019...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO