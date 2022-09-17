Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q101online.com
JMU’s game against Texas State is now sold out and will kick at 1:30
James Madison Athletics announced Monday that all tickets for its October 1 football game against Texas State have been sold out. In addition, all student tickets have been claimed. The Family Weekend game represents the first home Sun Belt Conference game for the program and it was also announced on Monday that the game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
q101online.com
EMU plans downtown event
Thursday is a big day at Eastern Mennonite University. The school will host Royals Go Downtown from 5 to 8 pm. Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said during last month’s City Council meeting when council members approved the school’s special event application that she is excited about this event.
q101online.com
Shenandoah Valley Airport Announces New Carrier, Flights to Charlotte
WEYERS CAVE, VA = Shenandoah Valley Airport announced a new partnership Wednesday with Contour Airlines offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT). The service is scheduled to begin on November 1. To celebrate the launch of the new flights, Contour Airlines is offering a special introductory fare of...
q101online.com
JMU announces STEM grant for low income students
James Madison University announced recently a nearly one and a half million-dollar grant that will provide financial and other support to 22 low-income, first-generation college students who are majoring in a science or technology field starting next fall. LouAnn Lovin is the university’s interim associate dean in the College of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q101online.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
q101online.com
Staunton Police Search for Missing Elderly Man
STAUNTON, Va – The Staunton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Randall Eppard is a 74-year-old male believed to be endangered due to a medical condition. He is approximately 5’10” and 190 pounds, and has blue eyes and red hair.
q101online.com
Plane to be removed from I-66
Today, officials plan to move a plane that is sitting on the side of a highway just north of the listening area. State Police say it was engine failure that forced the small plane to land on I-66 near Front Royal over the weekend. Authorities believe that the plane was experiencing engine failure when it made an emergency landing Saturday morning.
q101online.com
Authorities Search for Escaped Inmate
UNDATED – The Augusta County and Highland County Sheriff’s Offices are currently searching for an escaped inmate in the area of the county line on U-S Route 250. Shaun Gwin had a court appearance Tuesday morning in Highland County and being transported back to Middle River Regional Jail when he kicked out the window of the Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.
