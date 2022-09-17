Maybe you noticed the new coat of paint on the former West 5 building in The Junction (4539 California SW), which as reported here in June is being transformed into Camp West – and now includes the mural-style signage above. We’ve received a few inquiries about its progress. So we asked Patrick Haight, a member of the Camp West ownership team, how it’s going. He says the exterior “was painted to match our color scheme inside,” adding that kitchen equipment and coolers are in place – after a longer wait than they had expected after placing orders in late May/early June – while tables and booths are arriving soon. “The supply chain and available inventory has been challenging. However, we are just being patient in wanting the right equipment to meet our needs. An October opening is where our timeline stands, barring no more delays. We are optimistic and excited to get our Camp West Seattle up and running.” As noted in our June report, it’s a sibling establishment to Tacoma’s Camp Bar.

