WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup and SUV; apparently abandoned car
STOLEN TRUCK: The report and photo are from Desiree:. My mother’s truck was stolen yesterday evening around 6:30 pm on 16th and Dakota near West Seattle Recycle. It’s a 1995 F150 XLT blue teal Ford with a big dent on the passenger side and a medium dent on driver side. It has a tool box in back. Plate number: C12358Y . My mom loves this ugly ol’ truck and is devastated. If anyone sees it I’d love if they could let me (ot the police) know!
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s our list of what’s happening in the hours ahead
Two days until fall (6:03 pm Thursday is the equinox moment); today’s late-summer flower photo is from Puget Ridge Edible Park, by Linda McKelvey. Now on to what’s happening in West Seattle for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Six reports
BULLET THROUGH WINDOW: Just before 11:30 Friday night, according to a police-report summary, officers were called to a residence in the 2700 block of Alki Avenue SW for a report of a shot fired through a window. The single round was found embedded in an interior wall, according to the summary. It’s believed to have been fired from a vehicle. No injuries reported.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Third weekday morning with reopened West Seattle Bridge
9:04 AM: Thanks to Sam for the heads-up – SDOT crews are doing tree work on Sylvan Way and that has resulted in a lane reduction. Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the low 70s. TRANSIT INFO. Metro buses are back on the high bridge, and...
READER REPORT: Abandoned motorcycle
Derek at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex wonders if anyone is missing this motorcycle, He says it’s been there, apparently abandoned, for more than four days. If it’s yours – or you know the owner – let us know and we’ll connect you.
BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Camp West progress in The Junction
Maybe you noticed the new coat of paint on the former West 5 building in The Junction (4539 California SW), which as reported here in June is being transformed into Camp West – and now includes the mural-style signage above. We’ve received a few inquiries about its progress. So we asked Patrick Haight, a member of the Camp West ownership team, how it’s going. He says the exterior “was painted to match our color scheme inside,” adding that kitchen equipment and coolers are in place – after a longer wait than they had expected after placing orders in late May/early June – while tables and booths are arriving soon. “The supply chain and available inventory has been challenging. However, we are just being patient in wanting the right equipment to meet our needs. An October opening is where our timeline stands, barring no more delays. We are optimistic and excited to get our Camp West Seattle up and running.” As noted in our June report, it’s a sibling establishment to Tacoma’s Camp Bar.
Reply To: Party Host – Weekend Positions available – Outer Space seattle
Business: Please have the common sense to include information for an applicant to contact your business. Applicants: Please have the common sense not to post your personal contact info on this message board for all to see.
MUSIC: West Seattle Community Orchestras growing again, and recruiting!
The fall season of the West Seattle Community Orchestras is approaching – and there’s big news in the WSCO announcement:. West Seattle Community Orchestras (WSCO) invites you to participate in the Fall 2022 session!. West Seattle’s very own community music organization once again is boasting three full orchestras!...
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Officially over, with union members’ contract ratification
9:05 AM: After last night’s vote on the tentative agreement between the Seattle Education Association and Seattle Public Schools, the union has just announced that members ratified it, so the strike is officially over. “We are thrilled,” said union vice president Uti Hawkins. After five days on the picket line, teachers voted last week to suspend the strike after the agreement was reached, but it wasn’t finalized until this vote. The union says two-thirds of its 6,000-person membership voted. The agreement actually involved three contracts; the certificated (teachers) contract was ratified with 71 percent approval. “We won a lot,” says union president Jennifer Matter, while saying the fight is now for better state education funding, especially getting the state to lift caps on special-education funding. More details to come.
