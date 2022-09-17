Read full article on original website
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
CBS 46
Man pretending to deliver food steals package instead in Henry County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department is looking for a man they say stole a package from a home while pretending to deliver food. The incident took place on Sept. 16. The man, who is wearing a baseball cap and jacket and holding a bag, was captured on video by a surveillance camera.
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
Sandy Springs attorney convicted in road-rage murder over wayward golf ball, Fulton DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs attorney has been convicted on all counts in connection to the murder of Hamid Jahangard, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday. Bryan Schmitt had faced five counts including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges stemmed from a 2019 road...
atlantafi.com
How To Get Rent Help In DeKalb County
If you need help with your rent in DeKalb County, a local government program may possibly be able to help. The program is similar to one for Atlanta residents, but there are some key differences. If you live in DeKalb and are struggling with rent, you may qualify for assistance....
2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of people arrested last year on human trafficking charges in Fulton County last year are now facing more child sex crime charges in DeKalb County, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron were two of four people arrested...
Atlanta’s trash collection fees will increase for some homeowners
Some Atlanta homeowners might have noticed an increase in their solid waste fees in their latest billing cycle. If so, t...
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Atlanta firefighters respond to popular Buckhead restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are currently working an incident at the Tin Lizzy’s Cantina in Buckhead. Crews responded to the restaurant on Piedmont Road near Roswell Road before sunrise Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 Action News crews report seeing...
Man shot 7 times while waiting on Uber outside Atlanta apartment, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they are investigating a shooting in southeast Atlanta where a victim was struck seven times. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Captain Christian Hunt, with the Atlanta Police Department, said officers responded to the Avalon Ridge Apartment Homes on Mt....
Man found with gun, drugs in Clayton County hotel room
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after police found a gun and drugs in a hotel room in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, Clayton County police executed a search warrant at the Western Inn Suites at 4887...
Fulton DA says former officer ‘operated recklessly’ in chase causing deaths of 3 people
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Channel 2′s Mark Winne in an exclusive interview in the seconds leading up to a crash that killed three people, the then City of South Fulton Police officer was driving too fast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event
DeKalb County will host a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination event this weekend, offering $100 prepaid debit cards to anyo...
Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 9 p.m., police responded to Wesley...
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
