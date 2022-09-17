ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
WOWT

Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska. After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County. It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts honors Wellness Award recipients

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Awards. The award was created “to recognize Nebraska employers who dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
WOWT

How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 general election is less than two months away on Nov. 8. Ensuring you’re registered to vote is the first step to casting your ballot. Voters in Nebraska and Iowa can register to vote in person, through mail, or online. Nebraska voters can register...
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska ballot finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s general election ballot has been finalized. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has finalized the list of candidates and ballot measures for the Nov. 8 general election. The final list was certified on Friday, Sept. 16. “My office has finalized the certification...
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska State Patrol news

State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
WOWT

Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just last week, the Nebraska Army National Guard welcomed 14 new soldiers. It comes as the number of applications continues dropping in Nebraska and across the country. In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly goal....
iowapublicradio.org

Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it

Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
WOWT

Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will help in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after a hurricane damaged much of the territory. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, roughly 45 members of NE Task Force 1 will be leaving Monday morning, heading to areas of Puerto Rico that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
WOWT

Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
NEBRASKA STATE

