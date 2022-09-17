Read full article on original website
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Earnest Jackson responds after Nebraska Board of Pardons rejects murder conviction appeal
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a glimmer of hope that didn’t last long enough. Earnest Jackson’s appeal to the Nebraska Board of Pardons for his 1999 murder conviction was denied within the first five minutes of the board hearing on Monday afternoon in Lincoln. It was a...
WOWT
“The marathon continues” Earnest Jackson’s family says of pardon board denial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday afternoon, Nebraska’s top elected officials didn’t grant Earnest Jackson freedom after serving more than two decades in prison for a crime Jackson said, he didn’t commit. His family shaken, but not deterred. “They bent us, but they didn’t break us,” Brenda Jackson-Williams...
klkntv.com
Gov. Ricketts extends executive order to boost health care workforce
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – To address the health care staffing crisis facing our state, Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended an executive order aimed at maintaining hospital capacity. From now until the end of 2022, the extended order will allow retired, inactive and new health care professionals to practice in the state without a number of delays such as:
Nebraska Pardons Board says no pardon for Earnest Jackson
Despite having support from the victim's family and thousands of community members, Earnest Jackson was denied a pardon on Monday afternoon in Lincoln.
Gov. Ricketts selects interim Nebraska prisons director
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he had selected an interim director to run Nebraska’s prison system when current director Scott Frakes steps down next month.
WOWT
Nebraska reports 9th bird flu case
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a ninth bird flu case in Nebraska. After several reported cases this spring, this new case is in Dawes County. It’s the first one since April. The disease officially known as highly pathogenic avian influenza was found in a small backyard chicken flock.
WOWT
Gov. Ricketts honors Wellness Award recipients
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is honoring the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Wellness Awards. The award was created “to recognize Nebraska employers who dedicate leadership, resources, and time to wellness efforts in the workplace,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
WOWT
Monday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County as positivity rate falls
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
kfornow.com
Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team Task Force One Being Deployed to Puerto Rico
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–About 45 members of Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, Task Force One, are leaving Monday afternoon for Puerto Rico to offer support in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona . Task Force Leader and LFR Captain Dan Ripley says they are prepared for the conditions...
WOWT
How to register to vote in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2022 general election is less than two months away on Nov. 8. Ensuring you’re registered to vote is the first step to casting your ballot. Voters in Nebraska and Iowa can register to vote in person, through mail, or online. Nebraska voters can register...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports ninth case of highly pathogenic avian flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced a ninth confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The last case in Nebraska was discovered in April. The ninth farm, a small backyard...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska ballot finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s general election ballot has been finalized. Secretary of State Bob Evnen says his office has finalized the list of candidates and ballot measures for the Nov. 8 general election. The final list was certified on Friday, Sept. 16. “My office has finalized the certification...
'It worries us': Child welfare report sees more serious injuries in Nebraska
The report also indicated that it was a wise move for the state to cut ties with Saint Francis Ministries.
Nebraska GOP legislative plan includes making legislature a partisan body
The party's state political director told 3 News Now the legislature already operates in a partisan matter anyway.
WOWT
California woman arrested in Nebraska after State Troopers find 20 pounds of cocaine
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A California Woman was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol says she was found with 20 pounds of cocaine. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper allegedly saw a driver following another too closely on I-80 near York. The trooper did a traffic stop and...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
State Patrol completes summer-long enforcement campaigns. The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in...
WOWT
Nebraska Army National Guard sees decline in enlistments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Just last week, the Nebraska Army National Guard welcomed 14 new soldiers. It comes as the number of applications continues dropping in Nebraska and across the country. In 2020 there were 393 new enlistments, so far this year only 210, about half of their yearly goal....
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
WOWT
Nebraska Task Force 1 deploys to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of Nebraska Task Force 1 will help in recovery efforts in Puerto Rico after a hurricane damaged much of the territory. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, roughly 45 members of NE Task Force 1 will be leaving Monday morning, heading to areas of Puerto Rico that were damaged by Hurricane Fiona.
WOWT
Nebraska teen faces second bout with rare cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fighting cancer once is hard enough. One Nebraska teen is in the middle of her second bout with a rare form of the disease. Izabella Eckhardt was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma at the age of 12. Years later, she thought she was in the clear until her doctors recently found masses in her spine this summer.
