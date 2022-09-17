Read full article on original website
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Hosts Holy Cross Saturday, Defending PL Champion Colgate Sunday
Who: Bucknell (9-2, 2-0 PL) vs. Holy Cross (2-11, 0-2 PL) When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Where: Davis Gym – Lewisburg, Pa. Who: Bucknell (9-2, 2-0 PL) vs. Colgate (9-3, 2-0 PL) When: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 3 p.m. Where: Davis Gym – Lewisburg, Pa. Live...
bucknellbison.com
Bucknell Men's Cross Country Preps for Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team is set to return to competition this Friday when it travels to Boston College for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. Bucknell last competed at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown during the 2018 season, with Connor McMenamin turning out Bucknell's...
bucknellbison.com
Gearhart’s 81st-Minute Goal Sends Women’s Soccer to 1-0 Win at American
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Abby Gearhart scored her 10th career goal and third against American, this one coming in the 81st minute to propel the Bucknell women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon in steamy Washington, D.C. The win leveled the Bison's Patriot League record at 1-1, while American dropped to 0-1-1. Both teams were stout defensively as high-quality scoring chances were rare. Bucknell had a goal waved off in the 63th minute when Paige Temple got on the finishing end of a beautiful cross whipped in by Meghan White, but the referee ruled that the ball struck Temple's arm on the re-direct.
