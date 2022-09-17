WASHINGTON, D.C. – Abby Gearhart scored her 10th career goal and third against American, this one coming in the 81st minute to propel the Bucknell women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon in steamy Washington, D.C. The win leveled the Bison's Patriot League record at 1-1, while American dropped to 0-1-1. Both teams were stout defensively as high-quality scoring chances were rare. Bucknell had a goal waved off in the 63th minute when Paige Temple got on the finishing end of a beautiful cross whipped in by Meghan White, but the referee ruled that the ball struck Temple's arm on the re-direct.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO