bucknellbison.com

Bucknell Men's Cross Country Preps for Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bucknell University men's cross country team is set to return to competition this Friday when it travels to Boston College for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. Bucknell last competed at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown during the 2018 season, with Connor McMenamin turning out Bucknell's...
bucknellbison.com

Gearhart’s 81st-Minute Goal Sends Women’s Soccer to 1-0 Win at American

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Abby Gearhart scored her 10th career goal and third against American, this one coming in the 81st minute to propel the Bucknell women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon in steamy Washington, D.C. The win leveled the Bison's Patriot League record at 1-1, while American dropped to 0-1-1. Both teams were stout defensively as high-quality scoring chances were rare. Bucknell had a goal waved off in the 63th minute when Paige Temple got on the finishing end of a beautiful cross whipped in by Meghan White, but the referee ruled that the ball struck Temple's arm on the re-direct.
