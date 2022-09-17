Read full article on original website
thepostathens.com
'Putt' People First Miniature Golf: Making a difference one hole at a time
The Athens Southside Park Miniature Golf Course was by no means a popular attraction. Located up at The Ridges, it had been said that the first four holes had simply disappeared one day, causing most folks to overlook it. Finally, during the fall of 2007, after Captain Sniffy’s (the dog)...
thepostathens.com
Outdoor furniture stolen, dorm fire alarm goes off
A fire alarm was reported at Bromley Hall on Sunday, Ohio University Police Department reported. Due to the alarm, marijuana was found and was seized for destruction, according to OUPD. Shopping spree. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call in response to funds stolen from a debit card....
thepostathens.com
Posties in DC Ep. 4
Hosts Claire and Hannah have finished up their classes and are heading out to their internships. Listen to them reflect on the speakers and experiences they had these past four weeks in D.C.
thepostathens.com
Students, staff bring awareness of Deaf Culture
International Week of Deaf People, or IWDP, formerly known as International Week of the Deaf, promotes awareness, equality and inclusivity for the Deaf community. IWDP takes place every year during the last week of September, which is also Deaf Awareness Month. “The purpose of it was to raise awareness on...
thepostathens.com
City Council votes to reconsider pay-to-stay ordinance
Athens City Council met Monday to discuss the pay-to-stay ordinance passed at the Sept. 6 meeting and an ordinance authorizing the execution of the Athens Community Improvement Corporation, or •ACIC. According to a previous Post report, the ordinance would allow tenants to have a defense in court during an...
