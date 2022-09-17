ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

Ref Watch: Newcastle, Aston Villa, Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool Women among big decisions

In a special Tuesday edition of Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher explains the best and the worst of the big decisions in England and Scotland. INCIDENT: Nathan Collins jumps into a challenge against Man City's Jack Grealish, leading with his studs as he hits the England forward in the chest. He's shown a straight red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SkySports

Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports

Dessie Dolan announced as Westmeath senior football manager

Dessie Dolan is the new manager of the Westmeath senior footballers. The Lake County great, who won a Leinster title as a player in 2004, has been a member of the county's senior football backroom team in recent seasons, as they won the inaugural Tailteann Cup in 2022. That victory...
SkySports

England reporter notebook: Spotlight on Ivan Toney, Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire ahead of Nations League return

Midfield trio Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice trained indoors as England took to the grass for the first time ahead of their Nations League double-header. Henderson linked up with the squad on Monday night having been drafted in to replace the injured Kalvin Phillips and was one of three players not to train with the group on Tuesday morning.
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports

Subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports

Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
SkySports

Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals

Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
