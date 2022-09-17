Matt Walner called up to Twins, blasts homer in first hit

Forest Lake Area High School graduate and hometown baseball star Matt Wallner was called up to the Minnesota Twins this morning.

Wallner made quite the MLB debut with the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader today against the Cleveland Guardians. Wallner blasted a ball into the stands in the eighth inning for his first career MLB hit and home run, capping off his MLB debut in the Twins’ 5-1 loss to the Guardians in the first game of the day. His family, there to watch his debut, cheered from the stands.

The Twins have another game tonight against the Guardians.

The Twins’ No. 5 ranked prospect was called up to the St. Paul Saints Thursday, July 14, after playing with the Wichita Wind Surge and being selected to play in the MLB All-Star Futures Game.

In 50 games with the Saints since July, Wallner hit .247 with a .376 OBP and .839 OPS. The 24-year-old drove in 31 runs during that time on the strength of 47 hits. Known for his hitting power, he had 17 doubles and six home runs with the Saints.

Wallner also completed the first cycle in St. Paul Saints history on Thursday, Sept. 1.

More will be coming in the Forest Lake Times' Sept. 22 issue.