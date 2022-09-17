Read full article on original website
Related
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote
Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
nylcv.org
NYLCV Kicks Off Climate Week with Release of 2022 State Environmental Scorecard
Scorecard Used to Hold Representatives Accountable for Environmental Action. Major Legislative Gains Made in Environmental Policy; Historic Investment in Clean Energy and Jobs on the Ballot. – The New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) marks Climate Week with the release of its 2022 State Environmental Scorecard, their annual evaluation...
wrfalp.com
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals
New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY lays out rules for growing cannabis at home post-legalization
The New York Cannabis Control Board approved regulations for growing cannabis at home for medical patients and caregivers on Tuesday. Non-patients will have to get cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries.
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
longisland.com
Almost Half a Million New Yorkers Drinking PFAS-Polluted Water, Left Out of Current and Proposed NYS Protections
Today, advocates urged Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Health (DOH) to bring New York’s drinking water standards on toxic PFAS in line with new EPA health advisories. They called for current standards on two PFAS chemicals, PFOA and PFOS, and proposed standards on 23 additional PFAS to be lowered to as close to zero as possible. This would ensure that New Yorkers would be directly notified about what’s in their water, and that dangerous contamination would be eliminated.
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY state urged to strengthen drinking water standards on toxic chemicals
Communities across New York state are no stranger to PFAS water contamination. Advocates have for years been calling for more drinking water standards to protect people from "forever chemicals." PFAS chemicals are man-made and they’ve been used to make cleaning products, paints and other goods for decades. But the chemicals...
Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?
One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?. Come on, you buy everything else online...
NY Towns End Annual Property Tax Assessments
Two towns in New York State have ended annual property tax assessments as a result of skyrocketing tax rates. After a big spike in property tax assessments caused an uproar this year, elected officials in two Onondaga County towns have decided not to put their residents through that again next year.
Gotham Gazette
After This Year’s Debacle, What’s Next for New York State Redistricting?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders did not intend to hand map-drawing power to the courts when, in 2012, they hashed out a state constitutional amendment that recast the decennial redistricting process. Nor did they envision, after months of contentious public debate and closed-door negotiations, that the first pass at the new system would result in a hastily-organized, bifurcated election season with two major primaries taking place separately in a single summer.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
Future uncertain for former Upstate NY insane asylum, once biggest in the US (photos)
The grounds of Willard State Hospital, once the home of the largest mental institution in Upstate New York, once again lay abandoned as its last occupant, DOCCS’ Willard Drug Treatment Campus, has vacated. As FingerLakes1 reports, it’s lights out at the historic campus in Ovid. The property is one...
WCAX
Will heating costs leave some North Country families out in the cold?
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Winter will be here before you know it and many are concerned about heating their homes this winter with the rising cost of fuel. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the federal Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, is out of funding. He is proposing $1 billion in emergency funding in the upcoming temporary budget bill to help families across the country.
New York spent $250M on tech to fight Covid that no one uses
National Guard personnel are managing New York's ventilator stockpile, one example of the equipment left behind after governments went on pandemic-fueled spending sprees.
ShoppingTown developer asks agency to wield eminent domain power to move project ahead
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The development group that wants to transform the dead ShoppingTown Mall into a residential, entertainment and commercial center has asked a county agency to use its eminent domain powers to help make the $400 million project a reality. OHB Redev submitted a formal request to the Onondaga...
cnycentral.com
Will take months and millions to recycle abandoned stash of hand sanitizer
ORISKANY, NY (WRGB) — It's the start of the last chapter in the saga of the very expensive NYS clean hand sanitizer that has been hidden away on the outskirts of a state facility in Central New York for months. Ever since we revealed the state of NY had...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Comments / 1