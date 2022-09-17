Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
8 stolen vehicles recovered, 3 suspects arrested in Parkland car theft bust
PARKLAND, Wash. - Eight stolen vehicles were recovered—and three suspects arrested—in Parkland on Tuesday as part of a law enforcement operation to crack down on car thefts. The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency operation to recover stolen vehicles in the Parkland area. In all,...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
Burglary suspect injured in shooting on Thurston County property
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a burglary suspect was shot during a confrontation on a Thurston County resident’s property on Monday. Officers were called at 4:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Oak Driver Southeast for a report of two people trespassing and one person who had been shot.
q13fox.com
9 burglaries reported in Tacoma, WA on Monday morning alone
Tacoma Police are investigating a string of burglaries that appear to be connected. All nine of the incidents happened in the same area on Monday morning.
q13fox.com
Detectives bust prolific fentanyl operation in Snohomish County allegedly run by one man
EVERETT, Wash. - Detectives say they’ve put a stop to one of the most prolific fentanyl operations in Snohomish County, which was allegedly being run by just one person. The 46-year-old suspect was arrested last week, and the Snohomish Regional Task Force said he is believed to be responsible for a large portion of the drugs being sold and used in the area.
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
q13fox.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Edgewood...
Last suspect pleads not guilty to killing woman whose decapitated body was found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The last suspect to be arraigned for the 2005 murder of Shanan Read pleaded not guilty in Kitsap County Superior Court on Wednesday. Brian Bourquard, one of three men arrested, is being held on $2 million bail for first-degree murder. Oscar Gonzalez and Brandon Reeve...
The Crime Blotter: Everett undercover police seize drugs, gun, and money from repeat offender
Everett Police say a few days ago, members of their Anti-Crime Team (ACT) saw a man that had an active Department of Corrections warrant at a gas station in Everett. According to Everett Police, the man has multiple convictions for unlawful firearm possession. He left the location on a motorcycle and was followed by undercover officers to Shoreline, where he parked at a Safeway.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
q13fox.com
Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
1 injured in shooting outside of Harborview Medical Center
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Tuesday outside of Harborview Medical Center. Officers were called before 4 p.m. to the 300 block of Ninth Avenue for a report of a shooting. Police said two men were arguing outside the hospital, then one of the...
The Crime Blotter: Sedro-Woolley traffic stop ends in high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest
A routine traffic stop for speeding on Highway 20 Saturday morning ended in a high-speed chase and stolen vehicle arrest. Early morning Sept. 17, Sedro-Woolley police officers were on the east end of the city near Highway 20 and North Fruitdale Rd. Two officers saw a vehicle traveling at a...
Deadly fire, standoff at Montlake-area home now homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A deadly fire and standoff at a Montlake neighborhood home last Wednesday has turned into a homicide investigation. A man and woman were found dead at a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. On Monday, the King County medical examiner released information about the...
capitolhillseattle.com
Investigators: Woman stabbed to death, suspect killed by smoke in fiery Montlake standoff
The medical examiner says the woman found dead after a police standoff with a man inside a burning Montlake house last week was stabbed to death. She has been identified as 32-year-old Caitlin Savage. Investigators also reported the name of the suspect who died in the blaze in the 25th...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
Woman taken to Harborview after Rainier Valley shooting
SEATTLE — A 49-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in South Seattle early Monday. At around 1:45 a.m., the woman and a man were in a car that was stopped at a stop sign on Rainier Avenue South and South Othello Street, when another vehicle pulled up next to them.
