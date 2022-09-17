Foodshed Network & Conservation Commission Announce Webinar: Seasonality – A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection

A letter to the Greenwich Free Press editor on September 14, 2022 written by Stella Hawkins (LETTER: Fiorello and Sherr are Too Far Right for Greenwich) was inaccurate and misleading regarding State Representative Kimberly Fiorello and nominee for State Representative Peter Sherr. The Left is so overcome by fear with the prospect of Republicans winning control of Congress that their tactic is to call out all Republicans as “extremists,” as if all conservatives are a threat to American democracy. Democrats believe that focusing on demonizing Republicans is their best shot to not get shellacked in the November midterm elections.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO