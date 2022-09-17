ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Foodshed Network & Conservation Commission Announce Webinar: Seasonality – A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection

greenwichfreepress.com

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day

Submitted by Sandy Waters, President; Cathy Steel, NVRD Chair; Becky Gillan, Voter Services. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the League of Women Voters Greenwich celebrated the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Since it was first observed in 2012, nearly 4.7 million...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Schools Announces policy determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals

The Greenwich Public Schools announced on Monday its policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), or free milk served under the Special Milk Program (SMP). Local school officials have adopted the...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

RTM Votes Approves OG School Building Committee Nominee after Apology for Controversial Facebook Comments

During Monday’s RTM meeting, the consent calendar included numerous volunteers, including people to serve on Old Greenwich School, Julian Curtiss School and Central Middle School building committees, as well as the Harbor Management Commission, the Parks & Rec board, the Historic District Commission, and the Board of Human Services.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Letter: Parents Support Sherr and Fiorello

A letter to the Greenwich Free Press editor on September 14, 2022 written by Stella Hawkins (LETTER: Fiorello and Sherr are Too Far Right for Greenwich) was inaccurate and misleading regarding State Representative Kimberly Fiorello and nominee for State Representative Peter Sherr. The Left is so overcome by fear with the prospect of Republicans winning control of Congress that their tactic is to call out all Republicans as “extremists,” as if all conservatives are a threat to American democracy. Democrats believe that focusing on demonizing Republicans is their best shot to not get shellacked in the November midterm elections.
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation

On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
GREENWICH, CT

