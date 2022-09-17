Foodshed Network & Conservation Commission Announce Webinar: Seasonality – A Celebration of Taste, Place and Connection

Read full article on original website
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
LETTER: Fiorello Helped CT Cheer gyms to Return to Normal Operations During Covid
Submitted by Anne Asta, Spirit Zone Too, Greenwich. As a State Representative, Kimberly Fiorello has done many good things for the people of her district and our state as a whole. Here’s just one example. During COVID, the Connecticut Competitive Cheer gyms were not being classified properly by the state...
P&Z Watch: Brunswick Offers to Reduce Enrollment Cap from 450 Students to 150 at 270 Lake Ave
About seven hours into Tuesday’s P&Z meeting, which ran from 4:00pm until about midnight, Brunswick School’s pre application for School Use at 270 Lake Ave was discussed with the commission. The master plan is to move the Early Education Center for Pre K and Kindergarten from King Street...
Greenwich RTM Opts-Out of State ADU Model Ordinance Despite Opposing Views
The RTM on Monday night voted in favor opting-out of the model state ordinance on Accessory Dwelling Units or “ADUs” for short. About half of the towns in CT have already chosen to opt out. In fact, all the WestCOG towns in Greenwich’s region have voted to opt...
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
Submitted by Sandy Waters, President; Cathy Steel, NVRD Chair; Becky Gillan, Voter Services. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the League of Women Voters Greenwich celebrated the 10th anniversary of National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Since it was first observed in 2012, nearly 4.7 million...
Greenwich Schools Announces policy determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals
The Greenwich Public Schools announced on Monday its policy for determining eligibility of children who may receive free or reduced-price meals served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and School Breakfast Program (SBP), or free milk served under the Special Milk Program (SMP). Local school officials have adopted the...
RTM Votes Approves OG School Building Committee Nominee after Apology for Controversial Facebook Comments
During Monday’s RTM meeting, the consent calendar included numerous volunteers, including people to serve on Old Greenwich School, Julian Curtiss School and Central Middle School building committees, as well as the Harbor Management Commission, the Parks & Rec board, the Historic District Commission, and the Board of Human Services.
Next for the Wrecking Ball: Two-Bedroom Single Family House in Byram
A single family house at 108 Henry Street in Byram is posted for demolition. The house was built in 1934. The 1,152 sq ft sq ft house last sold from Kristine Becker to Margaret Price on Aug 12, 2021 for $480,000. The waiting period for objections has long since passed...
MONTANARO: Greenwich Schools Administration Suspensions Needs to Happen Immediately
It has been a bustling and intriguing news cycle here in Greenwich. I know our attention spans are. challenged daily, putting local topics on the back burner almost as quickly as they arise. That being said, here are a few issues that deserve our attention:. • Police strategy and policies...
67 Republicans Demand School Administrators Be Put on Leave; Rally Planned Before BOE Meeting
An undercover, edited Project Veritas video of Cos Cob School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland talking to a woman about his bias against hiring Catholics or people over 30, hit the internet on Aug 31. Reaction was swift. Immediately, an investigation by Greenwich Schools was announced by Superintendent Dr. Joni...
Letter: Parents Support Sherr and Fiorello
A letter to the Greenwich Free Press editor on September 14, 2022 written by Stella Hawkins (LETTER: Fiorello and Sherr are Too Far Right for Greenwich) was inaccurate and misleading regarding State Representative Kimberly Fiorello and nominee for State Representative Peter Sherr. The Left is so overcome by fear with the prospect of Republicans winning control of Congress that their tactic is to call out all Republicans as “extremists,” as if all conservatives are a threat to American democracy. Democrats believe that focusing on demonizing Republicans is their best shot to not get shellacked in the November midterm elections.
Local Man charged with Assault, Strangulation
On the night of Sept 17 Greenwich Police were advised of a walk-in assault complaint. Investigation revealed that an assault had taken place earlier in the evening at a residence in Greenwich where the victim was thrown to the floor and strangled. The victim provided a statement and description of...
