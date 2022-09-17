Read full article on original website
Related
Three times artificial intelligence has scared scientists – from creating chemical weapons to claiming it has feelings
THE artificial intelligence revolution has only just begun, but there have already been numerous unsettling developments. AI programs can be used to act on humans' worst instincts or achieve humans' more wicked goals, like creating weapons or terrifying its creators with a lack of morality. What is artificial intelligence?. Artificial...
People Are Sharing Things Rich People Buy That Poor People Don't Even Know Exist, And It's Wild
Yeah, I had no idea kidnapping insurance was a thing.
studyfinds.org
Love and secrets: Hiding small, innocent purchases from partners can actually benefit relationships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Secrets are supposedly poison for a healthy relationship, but surprising new research finds hiding a few small purchases from your significant other may actually benefit the relationship. Study authors report the guilt stemming from “secret consumer behavior” frequently leads to greater relationship investment. No...
Inc.com
In Just 2 Sentences, Elon Musk Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Employee
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may not be a poster child for work/life balance, but he clearly understands the consequences of poor communication and bad management. An email that Musk sent to his employees a few years back, which was later leaked to the public, included this quick lesson:. Communication should...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Thai Cave Rescue' Is The Most Important Retelling Of The Saga Yet
For co-showrunner Dana Ledoux Miller, creating a series based on the 2018 Thai cave rescue meant centering those who were most affected: the 12 boys, their families and their coach.
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims In Small and Subtle Ways
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
A New Test for an Old Theory About Dreams
When Massimo Scanziani’s daughter was young, he’d often see her eyes twitching beneath her eyelids while she was sleeping. These rapid eye movements (or REMs) are so obvious, Scanziani told me, that he can hardly believe that they were described just seven decades ago. In 1953, Eugene Aserinsky and Nathaniel Kleitman identified a special phase of sleep when neurons were abuzz and eyes were shut but flitting about. During this phase, now called “REM sleep,” people tended to have vivid dreams. Maybe, Kleitman suggested, the eye movements reflected “where and at what the dreamer was looking” in their virtual world.
If I mention the ‘modern male struggle’, do you roll your eyes? It’s time to stop looking away | Gaby Hinsliff
Progressives should take these problems seriously, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Why this Stanford researcher says you should ask your friends for more favors: 'We are a collaborative society'
Need a ride to the airport? Or help hanging your curtain rod? These pesky tasks are often made easier by asking a friend for help, but many of us are reluctant to do so. People consistently underestimate others' willingness to lend them a hand, according to a new study published in the journal Psychological Science.
Comments / 0