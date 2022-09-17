LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) Europeans demand direct bank transfers as their most preferred method to be paid, indicating the growing need for businesses to provide fast and secure payments in consumers’ preferred payout methods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005160/en/ Source: Rapyd’s 2022 European eCommerce and Payment Methods report (Graphic: Business Wire)

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO