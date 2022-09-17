A mother-of-five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with traces of milk, a coroner has found.Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, suffered anaphylaxis shortly after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the chain’s store in Bath, Somerset, on 27 December 2017.The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from the Australian brand CoYo, which was licenced for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut, had traces of milk protein in it, senior coroner Maria Voisin concluded.Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion on Thursday following a two-week inquest into...

