wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville girls soccer wins first game, 2-1 over Andover/Whitesville (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — It was a midfield battle that would last almost the entire game. On a gorgeous Tuesday evening for some soccer to be played, it would be the only time that Wellsville and Andover/Whitesville girls soccer would go toe-to-toe this season. And what a game it was. With...
wellsvillesun.com
Keshequa blanks Wellsville in soccer; Fillmore moves to 6-0; Houghton and GV/Belfast win (photo gallery)
WELLSVILLE — There is no better way to open up a game, than by setting the tone almost immediately against your opponent. With the Wellsville Lions back home on Monday to open their new week with perhaps their toughest challenge yet in Class C powerhouse Keshequa, it was exactly the kind of game to get an early jump in.
Local High School Senior looking to make it big in the fashion industry
(WETM) – Katie Morse, a resident of Pine Valley, knew from an early age she wanted to be a fashion model. While she was involved in singing, acting, and even performed at many talent shows, she knew modeling was her dream goal. That dream came true for Morse in November of 2021. Morse explains how […]
wesb.com
Wellsville Woman Charged with Felony Saturday
A Wellsville woman was charged with a felony during a domestic dispute in Andover Saturday. New York State Police charged 53-year-old Kelly L. Baker with felony criminal contempt. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
wellsvillesun.com
School Superintendents in Allegany County NY cost over two million dollars
Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.
Buffalo teen arraigned, accused of killing 2 and injuring another in Town of Tonawanda apartment
An 18-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon, accused of shooting and killing two people and injuring another in the Town of Tonawanda.
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
Buffalo man charged in Town of Tonawanda double homicide
Jameer Woods was taken into custody and is being held pending his arraignment.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
Double Fatal Friday Night
Two people were killed in a crash late Friday night on State Route 16 in Yorkshire in Cattaraugus County. Troopers say witness report that the car was being driven erratically before going off the road
wellsvillesun.com
This Saturday in Hornell: A walk for racial and religous healing
Anti-hate group will march in response Neo-Nazi activity in Hornell. In July 2022, Neo-Nazi literature (with skull and swastika emblems) was distributed to three houses of worship in Hornell targeting a Roman Catholic church, a predominantly black congregation church, and a Jewish synagogue. · What is our response?. To...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
wnynewsnow.com
Panama Man Facing Slew Of Charges Following High Speed Chase
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Panama man faces a slew of charges following a car chase in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office accused 34-year-old Joseph Estus of leading deputies on a high speed vehicle pursuit through four towns, including Napoli, Little Valley, Mansfeild and New Albion last Thursday.
Corning man sentenced after 2019 meth lab fire
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — One of the brothers involved in a meth lab fire that led to the death of their grandmother has been sentenced in Steuben County Court. Jarrett Gause, 36, was sentenced to incarceration for 364 days in the Steuben County Jail after taking a plea deal earlier this year. Gause pleaded guilty […]
WETM
Car crashes into Bath home; driver extricated
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — On Sep. 17, a car crashed through the front of a home on Geneva Street in Bath. According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, a bystander reported that a vehicle had driven into a home on Geneva Street. The driver of the car had to be removed from the vehicle and treated by medical professionals.
chautauquatoday.com
Traffic Stop in Randolph Leads to Drug Charges for Falconer Man
A Falconer man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon in Randolph. State Police in Jamestown pulled over 31-year-old Blaydon Niles for traffic violations on School Street shortly after 3:45 PM. Troopers say two hydrocodone pills fell from his wallet when he tried to produce identification. Further investigation found that Niles allegedly did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone. He was also allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a revoked non-driver ID card. He was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and possession of controlled substances by ultimate user's original container. Niles will appear in Randolph Town Court on the charges in October.
wellsvillesun.com
Interview: Robert Starks retires after four decades of service in Allegany County
Starks started a career in the Allegany County Probation Department in 1982. Read what Starks had to say about the infamous escape of Paul Ceglia. Probation is a major component of law enforcement. Many of us, myself included, have run afoul with the law and had to face the consequences. At some point our society realized that people make mistakes and incarceration isn’t necessary, especially for those willing to atone and stay out of trouble. For those who are given a second chance in Allegany County over the last forty years: It has likely been Robert “Bob” Starks making sure the terms of probation are respected, or else.
wesb.com
Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felony Drug Charges
A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 52-year-old Robert L. Mack with two counts of felony criminal possession of meth with intent to sell, two counts of felony criminal sale of a controlled substance and felony criminal sale of methamphetamine. The...
wellsvillesun.com
COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations in Allegany County
The Allegany County Department of Health will provide the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters at clinics beginning on September 24, 202, at the Genesee Valley Central School RAM Clinic. As in the past, COVID-19 vaccines are free. The future COVID-19 bivalent booster clinic schedules will be published shortly with additional dates/times/locations in October.
