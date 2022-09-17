Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Keith L. Shaner, 58, Wellsville
Keith L. Shaner 58 of 1151/2 South Brooklyn St. passed away on Sunday September 18, 2022. Keith was born on November 5, 1963 in Rochester, he was the son of Donald L. and Marian G. Greeley Shaner. Keith was a graduate of the Hilton N.Y. High School class of 1983.
wellsvillesun.com
Interview: Robert Starks retires after four decades of service in Allegany County
Starks started a career in the Allegany County Probation Department in 1982. Read what Starks had to say about the infamous escape of Paul Ceglia. Probation is a major component of law enforcement. Many of us, myself included, have run afoul with the law and had to face the consequences. At some point our society realized that people make mistakes and incarceration isn’t necessary, especially for those willing to atone and stay out of trouble. For those who are given a second chance in Allegany County over the last forty years: It has likely been Robert “Bob” Starks making sure the terms of probation are respected, or else.
wellsvillesun.com
School Superintendents in Allegany County NY cost over two million dollars
Allegany County, New York, has 12 school superintendents for 5856 students. Allegany County, Maryland, has 1 school superintendent for 8500 students. The recent news of Dr. Derek Schuelin being abruptly placed on administrative leave was a bit of a bombshell to little Andover Central School District. Schuelin had only been on the job for a year and the action take by the school board indicates the reason was serious. He was reportedly given the Wall Street treatment: School officials gave the Dr. a few moments to collected his personal belongings under supervision and escorted him out of the building.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A misdemeanor) Proceedings: Gabriel Babbitt was arraigned on an indictment out of the Village of Wellsville for an incident alleged to have taken place back in August. Babbitt is facing a top charge of burglary 1st, when she is alleged to have unlawfully entered a home and injured someone inside. Babbitt is being held at the Allegany County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Self Storage Units/Investment Property in Alfred NY is For Sale
Turnkey opportunity in a busy college town, see pictures. These Self Storage Units are situated in a quiet area with easy access from Shaw Road, and the units are just a few minutes drive from Main Street in Alfred NY. These storage units have great visibility from State Route 21.
wellsvillesun.com
The Town of Bolivar rallies residents to fight crime, contact Albany over “bail reform”
Town officials address “rapid rise in lawlessness”. The Town of Bolivar is discouraged about the current uptick in drug usage and other crimes in our beloved community. The board members hear you and wish we could do more to help. Because of Albany’s recent bail reform our town is experiencing the same rapid rise in lawlessness as the rest of the New York State. State and local law enforcement officers, officials, and judges are doing everything they can under these extreme circumstances. The Town of Bolivar respectfully request all residents to work together in hopes of making a difference.
wellsvillesun.com
Community Bank NA will close Andover, Angelica branches this month
Two small town banks are the latest to close in Allegany County. Banking has changed quickly in the last decade. Regional banks like Steuben Trust Company have been swallowed up by larger national banks like Community Bank. While the lines can still be long at the drive-thru teller windows, most...
Comments / 0