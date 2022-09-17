Starks started a career in the Allegany County Probation Department in 1982. Read what Starks had to say about the infamous escape of Paul Ceglia. Probation is a major component of law enforcement. Many of us, myself included, have run afoul with the law and had to face the consequences. At some point our society realized that people make mistakes and incarceration isn’t necessary, especially for those willing to atone and stay out of trouble. For those who are given a second chance in Allegany County over the last forty years: It has likely been Robert “Bob” Starks making sure the terms of probation are respected, or else.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO