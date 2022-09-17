Wales continue their World Cup preparations against Belgium in Brussels tonight, but the more immediate concern will be avoiding relegation from their Uefa Nations League group.Rob Page’s side have picked up just one point from their first four games against Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland will be relegated back to League 2 if results tonight do not go their way.Wales will be relegated if they lose or draw to Belgium and Poland better their result against the Netherlands.If Wales can get a morale-boosting win against Belgium, they could stay up if they beat Poland in Cardiff in their final group...

