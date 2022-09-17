Read full article on original website
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
Is Belgium vs Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Wales continue their World Cup preparations against Belgium in Brussels tonight, but the more immediate concern will be avoiding relegation from their Uefa Nations League group.Rob Page’s side have picked up just one point from their first four games against Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland will be relegated back to League 2 if results tonight do not go their way.Wales will be relegated if they lose or draw to Belgium and Poland better their result against the Netherlands.If Wales can get a morale-boosting win against Belgium, they could stay up if they beat Poland in Cardiff in their final group...
BBC
Emiliano Sala: Pilot told friend doomed plane was 'dodgy'
The pilot of Emiliano Sala's plane told friends the aircraft was "dodgy" before the flight that killed the Argentine footballer, it can be revealed. David Ibbotson is heard in audio exclusively obtained by the BBC saying "I'll be wearing my life jacket" on the journey from France to Wales. He...
