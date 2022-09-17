Read full article on original website
CNET
So You Installed iOS 16 on Your iPhone. Do These 3 Things Right Now
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. It's here: Apple officially released iOS 16 Monday. If you have an iPhone that can run the new iOS software -- that includes iPhones all the way back to the iPhone 8 -- you can go into your settings and update to iOS 16 right now.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
Phone Arena
How to turn off Always On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is undoubtedly the display. Both devices feature high-end OLED displays, which support incredibly high levels of brightness and ProMotion technology (or, in layman’s terms, adaptive refresh rate). One of the more interesting use...
Phone Arena
Beauty of the iPhone 14 rеdesign is on the inside as $500 repairs are no more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Great news, people, Apple will no longer charge you for nearly a whole iPhone when you crack its glass back! At least with the iPhone 14, that is, as what it lacks in exterior redesign has translated into a case of the "beauty is on the inside" axiom.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are so popular that Apple is already ramping up their production
While the days of endless Apple Store lines in anticipation of any new iPhone release are decidedly over, Cupertino's latest mobile powerhouses may have generated far greater early interest among global consumers than the tech giant itself expected. We're talking, of course, specifically about the premium iPhone 14 Pro and...
Phone Arena
Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week
Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
Phone Arena
Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14...
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Series 8 review: copy-paste?
For another year in a row, Apple announced a new Apple Watch alongside its newest iPhones in September. And, for another year in a row, we kind of feel like the Apple Watch doesn’t need to be an annual refresh. Don’t get us wrong — we find the Apple...
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Apple quietly made a small, unannounced change inside the iPhone 14 that makes it 'the most repairable iPhone in years' for DIY-ers
The iPhone 14 can be opened from the front and the back by unscrewing two screws, making the phone easier to repair, iFixit recently revealed.
Business Insider
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder
To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
laptopmag.com
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Why Apple Stock Took A Big Hit on Fed Day
Recently, I wrote about Apple stock’s (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report outperformance vs. the S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report. Over the past 3 months, shares of the Cupertino company have lavishly topped the returns of the US broad market benchmark, and it remains a winner year-to-date.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
ZDNet
The case for keeping your old iPhone
'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
DIY Photography
Hurry up and claim your share of Google’s $100 million privacy settlement before 24 September
Earlier this year, the state of Illinois filed a class action lawsuit against Google over Google Photos’ privacy concerns. The company settled, and it was to pay a total of $100 million to anyone who used the app. And if you lived in Illinois between 2015 and 2022, hurry up: you only have a few days left to apply for your cut of the payout.
Android Authority
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day
In these days of steep inflation, who couldn't use more money to put toward anything from bills to a little stress relief? If you're already working, however, it might be hard to imagine where you...
Phone Arena
Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"
Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.
Phone Arena
AirPods Pro 2 preview
Apple recently announced a whole bunch of new devices, but if some were the usual annual upgrades, its "Pro" true wireless earbuds were due for a refresh for a while now. The AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are Apple's brand new true wireless earbuds, here to replace the original 2019 AirPods Pro.
