Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew West Takes Songwriter and Song of the Year Honors at ASCAP Christian Music Awards
Matthew West won songwriter of the year honors from the ASCAP Christian Music Awards, as he did last year — but unlike 2021, he was able to make it a double-play, also picking up song of the year for his composition “My Jesus.” It represents the fifth time West has picked up songwriter of the year plaudits. “My Jesus,” which was recorded by Anne Wilson, was one of five numbers that West had showing up in ASCAP’s list of the 50 most played of the year, along with “Look What You’ve Done,” “Scars in Heaven,” “Weary Traveler” and “What If.” In the...
Shakira experiencing her 'darkest hour' after Gerard Pique split
Shakira broke her silence on her separation from her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0