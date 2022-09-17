ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

VA hosts birthday party

Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekL0i_0hzl8esp00

With the generous help from Schiel’s, Outback Steakhouse and friends from the American Legion, a birthday party was held for a pair of residents at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

The party consisted of meals from Outback, and a cupcake cake from Schiel’s, along with decor and party hats from the store, as well.

For Ludwig Menghini, one of the two veterans celebrating a birthday, a special birthday gift was also presented on Saturday: a framed Times Leader article from February of 2020, with his picture front and center from the American Legion’s Super Bowl party inside the VA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Times#The American Legion
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

803
Followers
2K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy