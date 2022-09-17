VA hosts birthday party

With the generous help from Schiel’s, Outback Steakhouse and friends from the American Legion, a birthday party was held for a pair of residents at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Saturday afternoon.

The party consisted of meals from Outback, and a cupcake cake from Schiel’s, along with decor and party hats from the store, as well.

For Ludwig Menghini, one of the two veterans celebrating a birthday, a special birthday gift was also presented on Saturday: a framed Times Leader article from February of 2020, with his picture front and center from the American Legion’s Super Bowl party inside the VA.