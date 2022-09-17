Read full article on original website
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
ntdaily.com
ICYMI: Football falls to Nevada-Las Vegas in tale of two halves
A 35-point second half from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas propelled the Rebels to 58-27 victory over football on Saturday. “The biggest thing was execution today on all three phases,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “When we have critical situations offensively — whether it’s on short yardage or in the red zone — we’ve got to be able to convert and make sure we score touchdowns. Defensively we missed way too many tackles.”
Who will Hogs Face Next in Arlington After Aggies Bail on Southwest Classic?
With a chance to revamp the game, there are numerous win-win scenarios for Razorback fans, Jerry Jones
ntdaily.com
Florida Atlantic ends soccer’s record-breaking conference home streak
Soccer’s run of 65-straight conference home games without a loss came to an end Sunday afternoon. After a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic University (5-3-2, 1-0 Conference USA), North Texas (5-3-1, 1-1 C-USA) split its conference-opening weekend at home. The team surrendered an early goal that held for the entirety of the match.
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
This Nashville Hot Chicken spot in DeSoto will leave you drooling
If you're looking for a family-recipe hot crispy fried chicken sandwich or meal that'll have you drooling, head over to 2 Neighbors Hot Chicken.
Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going
Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
Frisco, Texas To Hold Inaugural Pride Celebration [Update]
An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the celebration was taking place Sunday, October 8. Below is the corrected story. We regret the error. Next month, the city of Frisco will have its first pride celebration. Pride Frisco will host the event, which will take place from noon...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction
North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames
Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
Crumbl Cookies Headed to Denton
Choose your favorite sweet treat from a menu that rotates each week.
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
cw39.com
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
LIST: North Texas schools who received 2022 National Blue Ribbon School awards
Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the winners of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, with 31 Texas schools earning that honor, seven of those being from North Texas.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — ZZ Top, Kevin James, and Plano Balloon Festival
From the colorful, sweeping scene of the Plano Balloon Festival to local bourbon dinners and our fair share of Oktoberfests, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. ZZ Top and Jeff Beck with Ann Wilson. Head to Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday at 6 pm to...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairview (Fairview, TX)
According to the Allen Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fairview on Tuesday. The crash happened near the Allen Premium Outlets just off northbound lanes of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
