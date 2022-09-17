ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

ntdaily.com

ICYMI: Football falls to Nevada-Las Vegas in tale of two halves

A 35-point second half from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas propelled the Rebels to 58-27 victory over football on Saturday. “The biggest thing was execution today on all three phases,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “When we have critical situations offensively — whether it’s on short yardage or in the red zone — we’ve got to be able to convert and make sure we score touchdowns. Defensively we missed way too many tackles.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
ntdaily.com

Florida Atlantic ends soccer’s record-breaking conference home streak

Soccer’s run of 65-straight conference home games without a loss came to an end Sunday afternoon. After a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic University (5-3-2, 1-0 Conference USA), North Texas (5-3-1, 1-1 C-USA) split its conference-opening weekend at home. The team surrendered an early goal that held for the entirety of the match.
DENTON, TX
TexasHighways

Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going

Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
marioncoherald.com

Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
WFAA

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX

