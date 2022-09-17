ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road

No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Milt Wagner: Louisville preparing to surprise

Louisville great Milt Wagner, the director of player development and alumni relations for men’s basketball program, was at Slugger Field on Wednesday evening to join women’s basketball associate head coach Shay Robinson in throwing out the game’s first pitch. The school’s basketball programs will be back at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. “Good afternoon. Kind of going back to Saturday, reviewing the film, I really thought we had a good week of preparation and talking to the leaders and the captains yesterday they thought that as well. Obviously, there's always a few things that you wish you can do a little bit better Monday through Friday, but the bottom line was we didn't execute well enough really in all three phases. Starting with the defense, we played really good at times on defense. In that game we needed to play great. You're going to get into low scoring games, you're going to get into high scoring games, you've got to find a way to stop them at a critical time. They beat us on explosive plays, and unfortunately for us, some of their explosive plays were on their scoring drives. A little bit of that was probably our inability to tackle a few times and lose the cup as well as their quarterback makes some big-time plays and give him credit. Offensively, it's pretty simple – we didn't execute on third and fourth down. We had plays there, and whether it was a miss block or whether it was a misread, just not seeing whatever it was, the field, not seeing where the defenders were, what the pre-snap look was and also that changed post-snap. We didn't execute and you're not going to win any games doing what we did on third and fourth down. Then probably the area that we need to excel the most in his special teams. I think we've got really good punt and kick returners, and we didn't give them an opportunity. So, part of that is them doing a good job of kicking it out of the endzone and us doing a better job of winning at the line of scrimmage on punt return to give Phillip (Brooks) a chance, and we didn't do those things. So, that phase we have to win. I appreciate our guys yesterday. If you'd ask our key special teams guys, they would have said, ‘Coach we lost that phase because we typically win that phase. So, an even matchup is a loss for us.’ So, those are the things that we need to shore up this week. It is not panic time because we're only three games into it, but we know it's a time for us that we have to improve in all areas. So, I'm excited to see how the guys respond to adversity. We talked about the adversity that we're facing and have faced it before, and these guys need to attack it. We've got the right leadership, the right guys in the locker room to get it done. We’ve just got to get better and continue to improve.”
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC

The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
CORVALLIS, OR

