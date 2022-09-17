Read full article on original website
USC vs. Oregon State: Lincoln Riley wary of challenging Beavers offense on the road
No. 7 USC is off to a great start and has lived up to expectations so far under coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans are about to get their biggest test of the season so far Saturday at Oregon State in what has the potential to be a trickier matchup than many might expect. The Beavers quietly went 7-6 last season and are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Boise State and Fresno State as they push for a spot in the top 25.
ESPN FPI predicts final nine games of USC’s season
Ahead of its Week 3 win over Fresno State, USC said its offense lacked one thing: Trust. The Trojans ranked among the top-10 teams nationally in points per game and total offense, though their firepower wore off in the second half of their 41-28 win at Stanford. USC had three field-goal attempts after it had five first-half touchdowns, which its players and coaches attributed to a lack of conviction in their system.
Jonathan Smith Previews Game Four vs No. 7 USC
The last time a top-ten ranked USC football team made the trip north to Corvallis for a date against upset-minded Oregon State, a true freshman running back by the name of Jacquizz Rodgers ran all over the top-ranked Trojans and crushed their national title hopes. Two years before that, in 2006, USC dropped a heartbreaker to the Beavers as the third-best team in the land.
Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA
Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
