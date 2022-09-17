ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Jordan, former offensive lineman for Raiders, Patriots, passes away at 70

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Shelby Jordan, an offensive lineman who played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders, died earlier this month, the Patriots announced Friday.

Jordan, 70, died on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan won a ring as a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Prior to his NFL career, Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three consecutive seasons before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year.

The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and in 1973, he was the first football player in the university’s 150-year history to be drafted into the NFL.

He was initially a 7th-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973 but was dropped during training. He signed with the New England Patriots, eventually becoming a six-year starter at offensive tackle.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors.

In 2013, Jordan was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

