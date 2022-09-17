Former Eastern Washington linemen Michael Roos, Paul Terrell and Jeff Christiansen built bond that's lasted decades

Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss' home run lifts Ferris slowpitch; Keegan Tee scores in LC girls soccer late rally
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.
Preps roundup: Maliyah Mann homers, University slowpitch downs Rogers; Maggie Degenhart paces Mt. Spokane volleyball
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. University 32, Rogers 14: Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a home run, and the visiting Titans (5-1, 3-0) beat the Pirates (2-5, 0-3). Jamie Olsen hit a homer and drove in two for Rogers.
Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark's Evan Bruce takes individual win, Mt. Spokane tops LC in dual-dual XC meet
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Lewis and Clark def. Gonzaga Prep 17-39; Mt. Spokane def. Gonzaga Prep 26-43; Mt. Spokane def. Lewis and Clark 26-29: 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:25.41. University def. Ridgeline 17-42; Central Valley def. Ridgeline 20-35; U-Hi def. CV...
