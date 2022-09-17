MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ tennis team entered the year with plenty of familiar faces returning to its roster. The only unknown came at No. 1 singles with seventh-grader Sam Williams taking over the starting job. Fast-forward to now, a couple of weeks away from the Big 9 conference tournament, Williams stands at 17-1 overall and is capable of competing with anyone.

