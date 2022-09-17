Read full article on original website
KEYC
New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Ulm City Council has declared a water emergency. The decision was made after the city found a leak in the water main under the Minnesota River – 15 feet from the banks. This pipe is responsible for nearly 30% of the city’s...
KEYC
Mankato East’s 7th-grade prodigy helps turn program around
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ tennis team entered the year with plenty of familiar faces returning to its roster. The only unknown came at No. 1 singles with seventh-grader Sam Williams taking over the starting job. Fast-forward to now, a couple of weeks away from the Big 9 conference tournament, Williams stands at 17-1 overall and is capable of competing with anyone.
KEYC
Local Arts Fall Festival
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 4 hours ago. Highway 14...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-20-22
Brightly colored fentanyl pills have been found in Mankato, and here’s how authorities say it was discovered. This week is National Recycling Awareness Week, the perfect opportunity for people all over the world to come together and support the noble cause of recycling. Nicollet County Services Building tp reopen...
KEYC
A look at local efforts during National Recycling Awareness Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s a good reminder before you toss your plastic bottle or can in with the rest of your trash... This week is National Recycling Awareness Week, the perfect opportunity for people all over the world to come together and support the noble cause of recycling.
Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery
The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
KEYC
Tips for landing that new job
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today on Kato Living, Kelsey and Lisa provide tips on how to get that new job. Kelsey and Lisa are joined by Hannah Bretz, a consultant at the South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center in Mankato, to talk about how to stand out with your resume.
KEYC
Nicollet County Services Building tp reopen in North Mankato
KEYC
Bethany Lutheran College’s ‘Theatre Physics’ prepares for 29th year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For nearly 30 years, Bethany Lutheran College has been home to Theatre Physics, a sketch comedy and variety show that kick-starts Bethany’s theater season each year. This year marks the 29th year of Theatre Physics, which has run each year, never missing a season. Theatre...
KEYC
Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins
COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14 near New Ulm closed down for the multi-year construction project back in April, and crews are kicking things into overdrive before winter comes in just a few short months. Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say that the project is right on schedule, as a...
KEYC
Swatting calls, threats roll in at schools across Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Threats against schools are rolling in across Minnesota Wednesday morning. Law enforcement in Rochester responded to a call of an active shooter at Lourdes High School around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Ultimately, no threat was found. Officials at Rochester Public Schools said a student reported seeing...
KEYC
Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Monday, thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike pressing for salary increases and better working conditions. Here in Mankato, nursing students at Minnesota State University, Mankato are feeling the impact of those three days. Last week, more than 15,000 nurses from the Twin...
KEYC
Support staff available to Mankato West students after Tuesday’s incident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Support staff is available for Mankato West students after an incident involving a student Tuesday. An emergency medical situation sparked a soft lockdown. Mankato Public Safety responded to the overflow parking lot after receiving reports of a juvenile male with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The school...
KEYC
Kasson-Mantorville, Albert Lea schools validated as MN Schools of Excellence
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two southeast Minnesota schools are being recognized as a Minnesota School of Excellence (SOE) by the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA). According to MESPA, SOE is a research-based program aligned with national standards including leadership, vision, student learning, the culture of adult learning,...
KEYC
Four Rochester residents among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced Tuesday federal criminal charges against 47 defendants for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the 47 defendants, four have...
KEYC
BCA: ‘Rainbow’ fentanyl in Mankato the first found in the state
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson finishes construction on $63 million school in southern Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on a $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton, Minnesota, near County Highway 7. Serving students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minnesota Lake in southern Minnesota, the extensive project is part...
KEYC
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning. The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had...
KEYC
MSU-Mankato celebrates Homecoming week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato will be louder and livelier as students celebrate their school spirit with Homecoming week. The week-long event kicks off with live music and a meet and greet with Homecoming royalty at the Centennial Student Union from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Other free events...
