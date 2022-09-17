Read full article on original website
Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
Fortnite - Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass Trailer
Chrome is taking over in the new season of Fortnite. This anomalous substance is spreading fast across the Island. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with Fortnite's Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, featuring the ability to unlock Gwen Stacy a.k.a. Spider-Gwen, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, Bytes, Grriz, Lennox Rose, Twyn, and later on: The Herald.
Hardspace: Shipbreaker - Console Launch Trailer
Hardspace: Shipbreaker is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Watch the latest trailer for another look at the zero-g, spaceship-salvaging workplace simulator game.
Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer
Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
Resident Evil Village VR Hands-On Preview: An Immersive Nightmare | TGS 2022
We played Resident Evil Village VR on the show floor of Tokyo Game Show 2022 and found it to be an amazing way to play the game. We also discuss our thoughts on the PSVR2 and its brand-new features. Previewed by Kat Bailey. #IGN #TGS2022.
Rystel is Giving Us Major GBA Nostalgia, Plus More Intriguing Indies From TGS 2022
One of the nicest features of the annual Tokyo Game Show is the co-mingling of blockbuster AAA video game franchises and small projects made by small teams or even solitary individuals. For years, TGS has dedicated floor space to universities, pavilions from nations around the world, and independent developers of all sizes.
Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
Starfall Street
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll show you how to put a stop to this Generation's nefarious team, Team Star in the Starfall Street story.
Rebuild the Valley: Forest of Valor
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
List of Character Side Stories and Hero Ascensions
Every character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 comes with a character class. Each class can level up to Rank 10 when you first unlock the character. When you make it to Chapter 5 of the game, Hero Ascensions and Side Stories become available to you. Hero Ascensions and Side Stories will allow you to Rank even higher with a character class. Keep reading more to learn more about Side Stories and Hero Ascensions.
Old Ruler's Lost Diaries Locations
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries are pages that have been torn apart from the valley's Old Ruler's diary. These diary pages have scattered all through the game map, and finding a new diary page gets you closer to finally uncovering why The Forgetting took over the valley and, more importantly, what happened to the Old Ruler. This page will provide a detailed guide to finding the locations of all the Old Ruler's Lost Diaries in Dreamlight Valley.
Deathloop Endings and Story Explained
This page contains information on the endings of Deathloop and the story that can be explained through the information you gather over the course of the game. To figure out how to experience all three of Deathloop's endings, see the walkthrough for the final mission, Ending it. Depending on Colt's...
Another Huge Game Company Has Been Hacked - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Hack Attack 2022 continues as another big gaming company suffers a security breach. Star Citizen has now raised over a billion dollars and, no, it still has no release date. And PlayStation still believes games should have a premium launch instead of launching day one into a subscription service.
The Best Games and News at Tokyo Game Show 2022 | TGS 2022
We discuss the biggest and best announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022, as well as the Nintendo Direct and State of Play surrounding it. Experience the booths, statues, and cosplays seen directly from the show floor. In collaboration with IGN Japan's Daniel Robson. #IGN #TGS2022.
Construction Simulator - Release Trailer
Construction Simulator is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Check out the launch trailer to see what you can expect with the game, featuring two open-world maps in the US and Europe to explore, over 70 licensed machines by 24 brands, co-op multiplayer for up to four players, and more.
GTA 6’s Reveal Was Ruined. Now What? – Unlocked 562
Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay was leaked via a hacker. So now what? What do we think of the return to Vice City? What, if anything, will change about Rockstar's plan to show us the game on their terms. We discuss that as well as Diablo 4's upcoming endgame beta, hands-on impressions from the surprise demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and more!
Plasma - Reveal Trailer
Plasma is an engineering sandbox. Watch the reveal trailer to see what you can expect with the game, and get ready to unleash your creativity with fun and intuitive robotics, physics, and visual programming tools. Plasma is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023.
Wolverine Modded into Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man just had a skin of Wolverine modded into the game. With the upcoming Wolverine game from Insomniac, it's kind of fun to imagine how some gameplay elements could possibly be altered to make this work with the Ol' Canucklehead. Marvel's SPider-Man Remastered coming to PC has been great for the game, and especially great for interesting mods like this one. This mod is created by Maraboe with a thanks in the description to Xelandis.
Xbox Game Pass Brings Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim and More
Xbox Game Pass has been working hard to bring some of the best titles to the players and they have delivered big this time. Deathloop, a title that just got added to the PlayStation Game Catalogue has now become a part of Xbox Game Pass too. Along with Deathloop, the players will have a chance to try out Slime Ranchers 2, Valheim, Hardspace, Grounded full release and many more.
