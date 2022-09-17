Read full article on original website
Related
7220sports.com
Cowgirls Open Mountain West Play at Border Rival Colorado State
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team opens Mountain West play Tuesday evening as the Cowgirls travel to face Border Rival Colorado State at 7 p.m. The Rams are the defending Mountain West Co-Champions from 2021 along with Utah State. Wyoming (4-8) is coming off winning 2-of-3 matches last week...
Azevedo Finishes Second, Calkins Fifth at the Ram Masters
LARAMIE -- It was a fantastic finish for the Wyoming Cowboy golf team on Tuesday in the final round of the Ram Masters Invitational in Fort Collins, Colo. Sophomore Patrick Azevedo fired a 65 (-5) to move up from 13th place entering the final round to tie for second place out of 84 collegiate golfers competing in the tournament.
7220sports.com
UW soccer draws with St. Thomas, closes book on non-conference season
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming soccer team made a couple changes ahead of its match Saturday against St. Thomas. The Cowgirls switched up their formation and rolled out their sixth different starting lineup of the season. The end result was a 1-1 tie at the Madrid Sports Complex. Even...
7220sports.com
Wyoming volleyball starts fast, but falls to Idaho in four sets
LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming volleyball team started out strong but couldn’t maintain the momentum Friday during its third game of the UniWyo Invite. The Cowgirls fell to Idaho in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 22-25, 23-25. The defeat drops the Cowgirls to 4-8 on the season and snaps their two-match winning streak. The victory moves Idaho to 2-9 on the year.
Comments / 0