FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that killed two people and wounded two others on the city’s South Side, Chicago police said. The victims were on a front porch in the West Woodlawn neighborhood’s 6100-block of South Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when Khalil Gilmore exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
Man arrested, charged with firing shots in Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged for allegedly firing shots in Naperville Tuesday evening. Shabaz Chaudhry, 25, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said around 6:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired and...
Woman took nephew, 3, from home without permission to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged. The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
Surveillance video catches Homan Square car arsonists in the act
CHICAGO — Surveillance video captured two men lighting multiple cars early Saturday morning in Chicago’s Homan Square. Around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of W. Polk, police said two men set fire to three cars before leaving the scene. No injuries were reported. No one is...
Man shot, woman robbed outside of restaurant in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot before a woman was robbed outside of a restaurant in Homan Square early Monday morning. Police said the 30-year-old man was leaving Star Gyros, in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Road around 3:30 a.m., when shots were fired from a black Nissan pickup truck. The man was taken to a local hospital after suffering a graze wound to the face.
Man found dead in garbage can in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. At 7 p.m., the man’s body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said. A death investigation is under way. Further details...
Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Morgan Park neighborhood home Tuesday night.
3-year-old boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
A 3-year-old boy is in very critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, Chicago police and fire officials said. The child was pulled from the water in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue about 1 p.m., according to Chicago police. He went...
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side training site stymied
The Chicago Fire soccer club got shut out Tuesday at the City Council’s zoning committee, where most alderpersons rejected a proposal to let the team to build an $80 million training center on the Near West Side. But that’s unlikely to be the last word. Because several committee members...
Fire breaks out in historic home in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — An extra-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story Victorian house just west of downtown Evanston. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the house at 1021 Greenwood St. Contractors told firefighters that flames were visible in a void space near the roof.
Metra train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) — A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Mount Prospect early Tuesday evening. Metra Union Pacific Northwest train service was halted in both directions after train No. 633 struck the pedestrian. Information on the pedestrian’s condition and other details were not immediately available. CHECK:...
Why was there no plan to prevent public safety crisis during Mexican Independence Day celebrations?
CHICAGO (CBS) — We are no strangers to traffic and large events in Chicago, but the gridlock created by Mexican Independence Day celebrations over the weekend resulted in not only a traffic concern, but also a public safety concern. CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked city leaders Monday why we...
Nurse shortage could reach more than 1M by end of year
CHICAGO (WLS) — Some are calling it a national crisis: a shortage of nurses. The problem was percolating even before the pandemic. Now, the projected deficit could be more than 1 million nurses by the end of the year. COVID is just one of many reasons there has been...
