PG&E Releases Statement Addressing Electricity Transmission Limits, Says Short-Term Improvements Will Allow Garberville Hospital Project to Proceed
PREVIOUSLY: PG&E’s Electricity Transmission Limits Threaten to Throttle Development Throughout Southern Humboldt, Blindsiding Local Officials. In reporting yesterday’s story about the recent revelation that PG&E has all but reached the limits of its capacity to transmit electricity to new projects across southern Humboldt County, the Outpost asked the utility a series of questions.
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We've been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
OBITUARY: Miriam Cruz Montanez, 1949-2022
Miriam Cruz Montanez was born September 3, 1949 and passed way due to cancer on September 12, 2022. Miriam resided in Eureka. Miriam (mom) is survived by her three children: Raymond Charles Page (Loren), grandchildren Canyon and Phoenix of Bend, Oregon; Dr. Veronica Renee Wizes (Scott) of Eagle Point, Oregon, grandchild Alexandria Wizes of Charleston, South Carolina; Ricardo William Page, grandchildren Timulin and Anujin, of Eureka.
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
(UPDATE) AHHH!!! Hometown Girl Sara Bareilles Will Play a Free Concert in Eureka Next Month!
UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.: Well, that went about as you'd expect! Less than three hours after the Sara Bareilles concert announcement was made, Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman has confirmed to LoCO that all of the roughly 11,000 free tickets to next month's show have been claimed. We'd like to think we played a part, but more likely Sara video-promoting the show on her social media did the job.
Eureka City Council Tables Vote on Contentious Dolbeer/W Street One-Way Realignment
Impassioned residents of Cutten, Eureka and Myrtletown packed into Eureka City Hall on Tuesday evening to weigh in on one question: Should Dolbeer and W streets transition to one-way traffic?. Eureka city staff conducted a one-way traffic experiment, or "couplet demonstration," on Dolbeer and W streets between Chester and Hemlock...
OBITUARY: Robert J. Goodwin, 1945-2022
On September 16, 2022, Robert J.Goodwin — aka Bob, Happy, Huggie Bear, Balboa — passed on to his next adventure. It is with deep sorrow and a broken heart that I surrender my soulmate to the peace he so deserves after a very painful 18 months. He was...
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans 'Peace Picnic' on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a "Peace Picnic" – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. "I just felt in my heart that I...
OBITUARY: Ronald (Ron) Lee Carterby, 1954-2022
On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Ron Lee Carterby passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and five children. He was 67 years old. Born to Ruth and Arnold “Art” Carterby on October 27, 1954 in Arcata, Ron graduated from McKinleyville High School in 1972. Over the years, Ron made Humboldt Country his playground. He explored areas that most of us have never seen all while viewing it from the back of his dirt bike. Ron rode motocross for many years.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred on Loni Dr. BMA IN THE AREA GOING THROUGH GARBAGE CANS IN THE AREA. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Occurred on Home Ave. DOG HAS BEEN BARKING FOR THE LAST SEVERAL HOURS. RP STATED THIS IS A CONTINUAL OCCURRENCE. . Disposition: QUIET ON ARRIVAL. Occurred on 12TH St. REQUESTING...
OBITUARY: Michael Eugene Barber Sr., 1952-2022
Mike was born and raised in Myrtletown. Growing up in Myrtletown was special to Mike, as he made many lifelong friends there. Mike’s greatest passion in life was baseball. He was very proud of the fact that his mom made it to every game but one, and wouldn’t you know it, that was the time he pitched a perfect game. As he got older his attention was diverted to other interests, however he never lost his love of sports. He especially enjoyed watching his boys and later his grandchildren play sports. One of his most talked-about vacations was in 2004, when his wife Mary surprised him with a trip to Yankee Stadium. He would brag about using the same urinal that Mickey Mantle used. It was everything he ever thought of and more.
County Supes to Consider Censure of Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio for Inappropriate Conduct
On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will consider formally reprimanding Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio, and taking "other appropriate action as necessary," in response to Bongio's behavior at recent Planning Commission hearings. Fifth District Supervisor Steve Madrone is bringing the matter forward for discussion at...
Bohn Makes the Motion, Supes Unanimously Censure Bongio for Racist Remarks, Move to Remove Him as Chair of Planning Commission
On Tuesday afternoon, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to censure Planning Commission Chair Alan Bongio for derogatory and racist remarks he made during recent meetings. The board's motion, which was made by First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, the man who appointed Bongio to the Planning Commission nearly...
