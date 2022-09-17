JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office is on a mission to help bring diversity to the agency. With support from top leaders in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hope is to recruit more students from HBCUs across Mississippi. We learned more in an exclusive interview about the plan to fill positions and expose more students to the work of the FBI across the nation.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO