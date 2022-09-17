Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
WDAM-TV
‘When they call us, we show up’: Hinds Co. public works employees fight for raises
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Hinds County public works employees stood in solidarity Tuesday morning, with one message to the board of supervisors: give us a raise. With the sun blaring down, workers held a rally outside the public works headquarters in Raymond. They were protesting a vote by...
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
WDAM-TV
Class action suit filed against city of Jackson, others, for ‘ruination of the public water system’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson is facing yet another legal challenge over its water system, with attorneys filing a class action suit in federal court. On Monday, attorneys announced they filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. It targets current and former mayors,...
WDAM-TV
MHP: Jasper Co. teen dies in Wednesday morning crash on MS 18
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teen from Jasper County died from a wreck on State Route 18 near Sylvarena early Wednesday morning. Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop H received a call about the wreck around 3:54 a.m. The wreck involved a collision between a 2014 Kenworth 18-wheeler hauling chickens and...
WDAM-TV
State leaders and residents question Gov. Reeves’ comments about Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
WDAM-TV
$1M bond set for Seminary man charged with 1st-degree murder
SEMINARY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 33-year-old Seminary man remains in the Covington County Jail after being charged with first-degree murder in a Saturday night shooting that left one dead. Bond was set at $1 million Monday during Rocky Cluff’s first appearance before Covington County Justice Court Judge Bobby Wayne Mooney....
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
WDAM-TV
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a girl under the age of 18 for a social media threat. Paul Holley, RCSO spokesperson, says the teenager threatened a shooting at the high school, where she attends. The threat was made online on Instagram, Holley said.
WDAM-TV
FBI partners with HBCUs in MS to help students with career opportunities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office is on a mission to help bring diversity to the agency. With support from top leaders in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the hope is to recruit more students from HBCUs across Mississippi. We learned more in an exclusive interview about the plan to fill positions and expose more students to the work of the FBI across the nation.
