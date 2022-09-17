ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alvin Sun Advertiser

BENeezy Purple Monkey event draws 400 runners

The 18th Annual BENeezy Purple Monkey Fun Run was held in Alvin on Sept. 3 with race proceeds from the Ben Garcia Memorial Scholarship Fund benefitting AISD seniors. Races were held in both 5K and 10K age divisions and there was also a 1K race for kids as the photo above shows.
ALVIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy