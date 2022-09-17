Read full article on original website
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Kate Middleton's comforting gesture to Princess Charlotte at Queen's funeral
The Princess of Wales placed a comforting hand on her daughter's shoulder as members of the Royal Family entered Westminster Hall for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this morning. The touching moment between Kate and Princess Charlotte, seven, was captured in photographs as the nation prepared to say their final farewell to its longest-serving monarch.
140,000 call for permanent Bank Holiday in honour of the Queen - would you like to see this introduced?
Around 140,000 people have now far signed a petition calling for a permanent Bank Holiday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. And the number is quickly growing. The campaign has gathered momentum following the death of the Queen on September 8. The petition lauds Her Majesty as "the world's most popular monarch" and the "most constant symbol of Great Britain".
Pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in BuckinghamshireLive's book of condolence
All of us here at BuckinghamshireLive are mourning the monumental loss of our Queen, Elizabeth II. She was the UK’s longest reigning monarch. She succeeded her father to the throne at the age of just 25 and dedicated her life to public duty. Her death on Thursday, September 8 at her beloved Balmoral residence saw an outpouring of grief from all corners of the globe. Our readers have already been paying tribute to Her Majesty.
Meet Susan, the Queen's first corgi. She went on her honeymoon in 1947 and most of the Queen's corgis descended from her.
The Queen is said to have owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime. But her favorite was named Susan, and the pair were once inseparable.
This Morning's Holly and Phil address backlash over lying-in-state visit: 'We would never jump a queue'
This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have insisted they would 'never jump a queue' as they broke their silence following their visit to the Queen's lying-in-state. It comes as the presenters faced backlash on social media after they were seen in Westminster Hall on Friday without queuing. Over...
This Serious Disease Had A Major Impact On Royals
Unlike Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II, not all royals were fortunate enough to reign as long they did. In fact, one crucial disease affected them.
Arrest after man 'tried to jump over barriers' during Queen's funeral procession
Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to jump barriers as the Queen's funeral procession went past this afternoon. The incident happened near to the cenotaph in central London, police said. The funeral procession was going past the memorial to the war dead as The Queen's coffin was taken...
Bucks businesses to have Royal Warrant status automatically reviewed following the Queen's death
You'd be forgiven for not knowing about the Buckinghamshire companies that have been awarded a rare Royal Warrant. It allows businesses to use the Royal crests symbol and is and its 'by appointment to The Queen' wording. It is a rare sight that few businesses can claim. The Royal Warrant...
English guest fumes at 'joke' view from £370-a-night room - but hotel hits back
An unhappy hotel guest from England said they were less than impressed with their stay at a hotel in Scotland and didn't hold back in a scathing review on the Tripadvisor website. But the hotel in Edinburgh was was quick to fire back and respond to the criticisms. The reviewer,...
Business and leaders joining people who have served sentences on a 100 mile walk
Business and criminal justice leaders are joining people who have served sentences in a 100 mile walk – The Right Track. They are walking to support the reintegration of people post-prison who want to “put back not go back”. Walking alongside them, rather than away from them,...
Prince William cites queen's love for environment in climate plea
Prince William on Wednesday hailed his late grandmother's passion for the environment as he called for the "fastest change the world has ever known" in transitioning to sustainable energy sources. "Together, we need to ensure the transition to sustainable solutions is the fastest and most endemic change the world has ever known." jwp/phz/jmm
Lidl recalls IPA and warns customers not to drink it amid fears cans could burst
Lidl has issued a 'do not drink' warning over a beer they sell amid safety fears. As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the supermarket chain is recalling Stewart Brewing Crazy Haze – Hazy IPA as 'a precaution'. Lidl is only recalling IPA's with lot codes L1, L2, L3 and...
