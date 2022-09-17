ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Kate Middleton's comforting gesture to Princess Charlotte at Queen's funeral

The Princess of Wales placed a comforting hand on her daughter's shoulder as members of the Royal Family entered Westminster Hall for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II this morning. The touching moment between Kate and Princess Charlotte, seven, was captured in photographs as the nation prepared to say their final farewell to its longest-serving monarch.
140,000 call for permanent Bank Holiday in honour of the Queen - would you like to see this introduced?

Around 140,000 people have now far signed a petition calling for a permanent Bank Holiday in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. And the number is quickly growing. The campaign has gathered momentum following the death of the Queen on September 8. The petition lauds Her Majesty as "the world's most popular monarch" and the "most constant symbol of Great Britain".
Pay a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in BuckinghamshireLive's book of condolence

All of us here at BuckinghamshireLive are mourning the monumental loss of our Queen, Elizabeth II. She was the UK’s longest reigning monarch. She succeeded her father to the throne at the age of just 25 and dedicated her life to public duty. Her death on Thursday, September 8 at her beloved Balmoral residence saw an outpouring of grief from all corners of the globe. Our readers have already been paying tribute to Her Majesty.
Prince William cites queen's love for environment in climate plea

Prince William on Wednesday hailed his late grandmother's passion for the environment as he called for the "fastest change the world has ever known" in transitioning to sustainable energy sources.  "Together, we need to ensure the transition to sustainable solutions is the fastest and most endemic change the world has ever known." jwp/phz/jmm
