ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly 2022 happening this weekend
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t miss out on the fun! The Clovis Chamber of Commerce along with Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino will be hosting the 47th annual ClovisFest and Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly this weekend in Old Town Clovis. The event spans 12 blocks and features […]
Central CA Women's Conference featured close to 200 vendors
The Central California Women's Conference was back in person at the Fresno Convention Center in downtown Fresno. The one-day event aimed at inspiring and transforming the lives of women across the Valley.
Clovis Night Out lights up the sky in a new way
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Night Out is preparing for its 11th annual fall celebration. The event will take place October 1, at Mcdonald Park in Clovis off of Temperance and Sierra Ave. Over 50 local vendors will be at the event. Bounce houses, live music, and emergency vehicles will be on display for all […]
Hanford Sentinel
Sword fights and turkey legs: Renaissance Faire returns
The Royal English Crown may be in a period of transition, but Henry VIII’s reign over Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire has never been stronger. The annual Kings Faire returns to Civic Park Oct. 1-2. “Hanford has one of the best Renaissance fairs in California,” said Hanford Parks...
Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
thesungazette.com
Dia de los Muertos celebration held at Visalia cemetery
TULARE – The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women prepare for the day of the dead by offering several workshops for the first time since the pandemic. For the first time since 2019, the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women (TCLMAW) will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at their 11th anniversary celebration of Life. The league will be hosting workshops in preparation for the day of the dead, every Saturday in October. Dia de los Muertos traditionally takes place in a cemetery to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Individuals create altars and place offerings for those who have died.
thesungazette.com
Porterville Library raises awareness on county’s illiteracy
PORTERVILLE – With Tulare County topping the entire nation in illiteracy rates, Porterville City Library seeks to raise awareness during Adult Literacy Awareness Month. Porterville deemed September as “Adult Literacy Awareness Month,” and will be raising awareness for the Valley’s low literacy rates through Porterville City Library’s event, Family Literacy Day. The city hopes to bring awareness of adult literacy services needed in the community, as well as find new tutors and volunteers. This event will shed light on the illiteracy rates affecting 1 out of 4 individuals in Tulare County.
Should Squaw Valley change its name?
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — (KSEE/KGPE)- With the passing of California Assembly Bill 2022, dozens of small towns across California are now grappling with how to move forward with what to call their town. Including Fresno County’s Squaw Valley. The bill calls for the removal of the word “squaw” from the names of towns, cities, and […]
thesungazette.com
Samuel Conant serves as deputy agricultural commissioner
Conant was promoted to serve as the deputy agricultural commissioner and sealer by Ag Commissioner Tom Tucker, which was announced on Sept. 19. Conant is the former Agricultural and Standards Inspector for the ag commissioner’s office. “I am quite proud to offer Sam this position in my department because...
The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought
Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.
Grupo Firme coming to Fresno’s Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford to honor newest Hall of Fame member
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford residents, others, help clean up Hidden Valley Park
Members of the Hanford community came together to help clean up Hidden Valley Park Saturday, located at the corner of 11th Avenue and Cortner Street. The activity was the second clean-up at Hidden Valley Park organized by Hanford City Councilwoman Amanda Saltray. Saltray and the community volunteers joining her worked...
GV Wire
The Saga of How Reclaimed Fresno Water Leaks Out to West Side
The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
Tulare County Library celebrates Banned Books Week
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, September 27, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will proclaim September 18 – 24 Banned Books Week. This is an annual event that celebrates the freedom to read and access information that represents all in the community. The Tulare County Library celebrated Banned Books Week by providing visitors […]
New northwest Fresno interchange expected to cut down traffic
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Faster commute times in northwest Fresno are about to be a reality. A section of a new interchange called “Veterans Boulevard” opened up Wednesday. This section of the Veterans Boulevard overpass is expected to dramatically cut down on traffic allowing drivers to avoid delayed traffic from freight trains. “It will connect […]
Bakersfield Californian
Study links use of paraquat, other pesticides to thyroid cancer in southern, central valley
New research out of UCLA raises concerns about thyroid cancer risks related to the use of certain pesticides in Kern and two other counties in the Central Valley. A peer-reviewed study published this month in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism linked the use of herbicides paraquat dichloride, glyphosate and oxyfluorfen to thyroid cancer diagnoses between 1999 and 2012 in Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties.
KMPH.com
Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital workers striking in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Employees with one Fresno nursing home are going on strike to protest what they are calling poor working conditions. Alexis Govea talked with the workers from Sunnyside Convalescent Hospital with the latest on where negotiations stand. Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents homecare workers, healthcare...
KMPH.com
Condo fire in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a large condo fire at Lane and Chestnut Avenues, between Butler and Kings Canyon in Southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon. The Fresno Fire Department called the 3-alarm fire at Ranchwood Condos, which is a 4-plex building. Crews said they arrived to see flames and...
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Panthers sink claws into Pioneers chances
VISALIA – The Porterville Panthers clawed their way to the top of Mt. Whitney in their first league game of the season in the new East Yosemite League. In a harrowing five sets, going point for point with the Pioneers for the victory in the fifth set, the Panthers finally secured their win with a 20-18 point score.
