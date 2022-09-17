General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO