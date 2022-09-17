Read full article on original website
Pickleball popularity growing, 4-day clinic being offered
Although the Las Vegas Pickleball Open was recently canceled, a four-day clinic will be held with professional player Steve Cole for any interested participants.
Pumpkin Picking Season at Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Tomorrow marks the first day of fall and it’s time to get ready for the season at Gilcrease Orchard. Jillian Lopez takes us inside to see how they’re prepping for Pumpkin Picking.
vegas24seven.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale
General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
963kklz.com
Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas
Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
Stunning Vegas photo album wins Wedding Album of the Year
Rebecca Carpenter wins the inaugural competition for the best wedding album at The Photography Show
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
alaskasportsreport.com
Equinox Marathon champ Meg Inokuma named Alaska Athlete of the Week
It was the biggest win of her career for the 42-year-old from Palmer. Her time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds, the sixth fastest time in race history. Inokuma, also the winner of the Lost Lake Run in August, placed eighth overall including the men. The Alaska Athlete...
8newsnow.com
Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
The flavors of South America in Las Vegas
Living in the U.S. provides opportunities for many Latinos working to achieve the American dream. But many miss the food from their native countries.
Fox5 KVVU
Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
foxla.com
These are the California cities people want to leave the most
LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
Fox5 KVVU
Thousands of WNBA Championship paradegoers line Las Vegas Strip to support Aces
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands lined the streets of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday for the WNBA Championship Parade celebrating the victorious Las Vegas Aces. The rally and celebration, which began at 5:30 p.m., was free and open to the public. The event attracted many families with young...
Fox5 KVVU
French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home
The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
Fox5 KVVU
How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
KITV.com
Hawaii man hits $19,000 jackpot on slot machine at Fremont Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KITV4) -- A Hawaii man won a 5-figure jackpot over on the 9th Island. Ralph N. of Hawaii took home over $19,000 from the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Championship parade for Aces to be hosted on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces will be celebrated in the only way Vegas can with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, county officials announced. Following the Aces’ WNBA championship win, the city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Mexican earthquake causes ‘desert tsunami’ in Death Valley
A strong earthquake earlier this week in Mexico triggered four-foot-tall waves in Death Valley's Devil Hole. Measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, the earthquake was centered about a hundred miles southeast of Guadalajara.
8newsnow.com
42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast
The Rat Pack is Back Show’s Drew Anthony is in studio to let us know that the San Gennaro Feast is back again! The food and music festival starts September 21st and goes through September 25th at the M Resort.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas realtors ‘catfished’ by man posing to be a wealthy buyer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several real estate agents in the valley are saying they’re being targeted by a man posing to be a wealthy homebuyer but then backs out of deals leaving everyone scratching their heads as to who he is and what his motives are. To catfish...
Popular Las Vegas Strip Venue Won't Reopen (Something New Coming)
With visitors coming in droves and the city expanding its population to the highest level its ever been, Las Vegas has been a city of change in the 21st century. The cranes that dot the city skyline are building everything from new casino resorts and new sports arenas to new restaurants and social clubs.
