Anchorage, AK

vegas24seven.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest at M Resort Spa Casino Announces Tickets On Sale

General admission tickets for the uniquely immersive winter wonderland. Snow Carnival Holiday Forest has announced tickets are now on sale for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino. Snow Carnival will welcome guests beginning Wednesday, November 23 with tickets priced at $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for children ages 3 to 11 plus taxes and fees and free admission for children 2 and under. Guests can also take advantage of early bird pricing with a $5 discount on all tickets purchased through September 30 at snowcarnival.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Best BBQ Spot In Downtown Las Vegas

Who knew that when looking for some great BBQ and “live” music, it was as close as hitting downtown on Main Street here in Las Vegas! I have to admit that after all the years of living in Las Vegas, it had been a long time since my wife and I made our way down to Main Street!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Anchorage, AK
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Las Vegas 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
alaskasportsreport.com

Equinox Marathon champ Meg Inokuma named Alaska Athlete of the Week

It was the biggest win of her career for the 42-year-old from Palmer. Her time of 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 29 seconds, the sixth fastest time in race history. Inokuma, also the winner of the Lost Lake Run in August, placed eighth overall including the men. The Alaska Athlete...
ALASKA STATE
8newsnow.com

Shopping area on Las Vegas Strip bought by Texas billionaire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Empty commercial units along the Las Vegas Strip, caused heads to turn from tourists passing by. “We were here four months ago and it was alive and thriving and now it’s all shut down and vacant,” said tourist, Becky Bonacuse. The shopping area just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Opportunity Village to again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Opportunity Village announced that it will again host HallOVeen at the Magical Forest this Halloween season. According to a news release, as part of this year’s family-friendly Halloween event, kids of all ages can enjoy a 20-foot-tall pumpkin house, cornfields, scarecrows, giant pumpkin displays and hundreds of spooky jack-o-lanterns spread along the forest path.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

These are the California cities people want to leave the most

LOS ANGELES - Two California cities topped a recent list of cities in the U.S. people want to leave the most - and are you even surprised?. San Francisco and Los Angeles ranked No. 1 and 2 respectively on the recent report by Redfin showing the top cities people were looking to leave in July and August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

French Bulldog stolen from backyard of Henderson home

The 2022 WNBA Champions celebrated with thousands of fans on the fabulous Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening. Standing side by side with the Aces were many public officials, including Nevada’s governor, who said he almost lost his voice after the rally due to all the excitement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

How to get Las Vegas Aces WNBA championship gear

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces have won the WNBA championship, and now it’s time to get geared up in celebration. The team is partnering with Toyota of Southern Nevada for two pop-up shops to purchase championship merchandise and other Aces gear. The merchandise truck will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Championship parade for Aces to be hosted on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aces will be celebrated in the only way Vegas can with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, county officials announced. Following the Aces’ WNBA championship win, the city will celebrate Las Vegas’ first ever major-league sports championship on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

42nd Annual San Gennaro Feast

The Rat Pack is Back Show’s Drew Anthony is in studio to let us know that the San Gennaro Feast is back again! The food and music festival starts September 21st and goes through September 25th at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV

