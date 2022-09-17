Read full article on original website
After protests against Putin’s military call-up erupted across Russia on Wednesday, authorities arrested over 1,300 people who dared to demonstrate against the escalation in the war against Ukraine, according to human rights groups. Chilling videos shared on social media showed police violently cracking down on the peaceful resistance as thousands of Russians also tried to leave the country in the aftermath of Putin’s mobilization order for around 300,000 to be sent to the frontline. But it seems that some of those who bravely spoke out against Putin’s order have been cruelly ordered to go and die for the despot’s invasion. Some of the protesters detained in Moscow have subsequently been given draft notices while in lock-up, according to the monitoring group OVD.info and Mediazona. The wife of one jailed protester told MediaZona that authorities filmed as they presented her husband with a draft notice and told him he had to take it “because he is a citizen of the Russian Federation and is obliged to appear tomorrow at the commissariat.”A quiet dinner in Moscow pic.twitter.com/AmN1pVetCR— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) September 21, 2022 Read it at Washington Post
Former president Donald Trump has said that the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) is run by a “radical left group”.The former president’s comments came during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.He said while he understood “there can be a process” to declassify documents but “it doesn’t have to be a process” for the US president.“You’re the president, you make that decision. So when you send it, it’s declassified. I declassified everything,” he said.“Now, I declassified things and we were having a lot of problems with Nara,” the one-time president further said.“You know, Nara...
Dmitry Medvedev, a former president of Russia and Vladimir Putin loyalist, has warned Russia will use nuclear weapons if it believes territories are under attack.“Russia is ready to defend territories added to it with all means, including strategic nuclear weapons,” said Medvedev, in a reference to planned referendums by Russian-installed and separatist authorities on Ukrainian territory. Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the votes will go ahead and “there is no going back”.“The Western establishment and all citizens of Nato countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” Medvedev said.His statement came 24 hours after Putin raised the prospect of nuclear warfare, a move condemned by several world leaders. Read More Putin makes nuclear threat, declares ‘partial mobilisation’ - liveWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained‘No way back to business as usual’: The Baltics seek to counter Russia
Millions of Americans are now routinely exposed to unhealthy plumes of wildfire smoke that can waft thousands of miles across the country, scientists have warned. Wildfires cause soot and ash to be thrown off into the air, which then carries the minuscule particles that can be inhaled by people many miles away, aggravating a variety of health conditions. The number of people in the US exposed to unhealthy levels of these particulates from wildfires at least one day a year has increased 27-fold over the last decade, a new study found, with 25 million people in 2020 alone breathing in potentially toxic air from fires.
This article was originally published on The Conversation. President Biden's declaration that "the pandemic is over" raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID activities and are now being forced...
Haitians at the southern border were tortured last year, according to a report that urges the U.S. immigration system to confront its “systemic anti-Black racism."
For Enrique Limardo, being a successful chef is both an opportunity to foster new talent and to feed those most in need.
