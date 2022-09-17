Read full article on original website
The Nebraska golf team will return to action as they travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete in the William H. Tucker Invitational, Sept. 23-24. Nebraska will make their way to New Mexico on Wednesday before playing a practice round on Thursday at the UNM Championship Golf Course and its Par 72, 7,546 yard layout. The two-day, 54-hole event tees off at 8:45 a.m. (CT) on Friday, September 23 with a shotgun start.
