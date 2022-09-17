The Nebraska golf team will return to action as they travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico to compete in the William H. Tucker Invitational, Sept. 23-24. Nebraska will make their way to New Mexico on Wednesday before playing a practice round on Thursday at the UNM Championship Golf Course and its Par 72, 7,546 yard layout. The two-day, 54-hole event tees off at 8:45 a.m. (CT) on Friday, September 23 with a shotgun start.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO