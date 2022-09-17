Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Peoria native dies after two weeks on life support, punched from behind
Columbus, OH (25 News Now) - A Peoria native is dead after being attacked not far from his workplace in Ohio. HIs family, many still in the river city, are shocked and heartbroken. 37-year-old Greg Coleman moved to Columbus with his daughter for new opportunities. In Peoria, he’s known for...
Herald & Review
Funerals pending for Sept. 22
ARNDT, Walter Jr., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. FINNEY, Lois, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. ROBERTS, Dale Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 7 min ago.
1470 WMBD
Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies
PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin council member announces mayoral bid
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
25newsnow.com
Pekin’s Mylee Hansen makes tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Pekin kicker Mylee Hansen made history last year as the first female football player in Dragon program history. This past Friday night, she took her story to the next level when she made a big touchdown-saving tackle in the Dragons’ 49-28 win over Washington in the tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Time capsule at Hale Memorial Church to be opened Sept. 20
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A time capsule located in the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church is set to be opened Tuesday. The KDB Group says the capsule was found during demolition - put in place by Bishop Ninde and other dignitaries on September 20, 1900. The capsule is believed...
Herald & Review
Livingston County WWII soldier's remains identified
GRIDLEY — Nearly 80 years after he died in a Japanese war camp, Private First Class John L. Ferguson will be buried in his home state. Ferguson, of Flanagan, was a member of the 28th Materiel Squadron, U.S. Army Air Forces, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
Herald & Review
Hands Around Central Park scheduled for Oct. 2 in Decatur
DECATUR — Hands Around Central Park will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Central Park. The goal is it include enough community members to circle the perimeter of the downtown Decatur park. Lawn chairs are suggested for the free event. The focus of Hands Around Central Park...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
Herald & Review
Hunt for killer goes on as coroner's jury rules Decatur man's death a homicide
DECATUR — As police continue to hunt his killer, a coroner’s jury formally concluded Wednesday that 17-year-old Decatur man Damarion W. Wright had been the victim of a homicide. Decatur police officers had found Wright with a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead after responding to a shots-fired...
1470 WMBD
13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
Central Illinois Proud
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
