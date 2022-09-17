ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Herald & Review

Funerals pending for Sept. 22

ARNDT, Walter Jr., 77, Decatur, died Thursday (Sept. 15, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. FINNEY, Lois, 76, Decatur, died Tuesday (Sept. 20, 2022). Central Cremation Center, Forsyth. ROBERTS, Dale Lynn, 64, Decatur, died Friday (Sept. 16, 2022). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Man shot near Taft Homes dies

PEORIA, Ill. – A former Peoria man is the victim of the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Christopher Tillman, 46, of Mableton, Georgia, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and likely died instantly. Tillman was found on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin council member announces mayoral bid

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Longtime Pekin resident and council member David Nutter announced Wednesday that he is throwing his hat in the ring to be Pekin’s next mayor. Pekin’s mayoral election is in 2023. Nutter will face incumbent and State Rep. Mark Luft, as well as fellow council member Becky Cloyd.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Pekin’s Mylee Hansen makes tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Pekin kicker Mylee Hansen made history last year as the first female football player in Dragon program history. This past Friday night, she took her story to the next level when she made a big touchdown-saving tackle in the Dragons’ 49-28 win over Washington in the tackle heard ‘round Central Illinois.
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Time capsule at Hale Memorial Church to be opened Sept. 20

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A time capsule located in the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church is set to be opened Tuesday. The KDB Group says the capsule was found during demolition - put in place by Bishop Ninde and other dignitaries on September 20, 1900. The capsule is believed...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Livingston County WWII soldier's remains identified

GRIDLEY — Nearly 80 years after he died in a Japanese war camp, Private First Class John L. Ferguson will be buried in his home state. Ferguson, of Flanagan, was a member of the 28th Materiel Squadron, U.S. Army Air Forces, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Hands Around Central Park scheduled for Oct. 2 in Decatur

DECATUR — Hands Around Central Park will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, in Central Park. The goal is it include enough community members to circle the perimeter of the downtown Decatur park. Lawn chairs are suggested for the free event. The focus of Hands Around Central Park...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

13 more arrests made in Peoria Police Anti-Violence Initiative

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says thirteen people were arrested and five traffic tickets were issued in a several hour period Monday. The chief and police say another special enforcement detail was conducted under Echevarria’s Anti-Violence Initiative. In one of the more notable arrests, police...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur and Macon County home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Decatur and Macon County homes over 4,000 square feet in size. Welcome home! This gorgeous 1.37 acre property is located in Stony Brook Estates on Decatur's southwest side. You'll enjoy the amazing country views while being close to the conveniences of the city -- the best of both worlds! With more than 4600 sqft of living space, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is an entertainer's dream! The striking exterior sets the tone for the custom finishes you'll find inside. A grand foyer greets you with stunning marble floors and a beautiful wood staircase. The entry is flanked by stunning formal dining and living spaces both with custom coffered ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. You'll enjoy entertaining and cooking in the gourmet kitchen, complete with granite counters, an abundance of custom cabinetry, breakfast nook, and coffee bar. The kitchen opens to an additional eating area with corner fireplace. The open great room gives you many possibilities for seating and rec spaces with a second fireplace and built-in kitchenette. Retreat to the spacious second level where you'll find all four bedrooms, including the master suite with a fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom, private balcony, and a must see 31x14 walk-in closet with enough space for your home gym equipment or office. Three additional guest rooms, full bathroom, spacious laundry area, and access to a second private balcony round out the upper level. Want more? This property also includes a second garage and hobby shed with workshop space. Seller will provide a $6,000 updating allowance with an accepted offer. This is a "can't miss" home so put it on your list to see today!
MACON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting

UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois

The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes

UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
PEORIA, IL

