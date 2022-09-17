Read full article on original website
4d ago
stop consuming pills from suspicious sources. it's not hard. anyone who does is risking their lives.
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness
Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
Santa Clarita Radio
Jeff Hacker And Hacker Law Group Are Here To Help Defend Your Legal Rights
If your legal rights need defending, on either side of a contentious legal argument relating to personal injury, real estate, employment law or something more, you are going to need a good Santa Clarita lawyer. That is why Jeff Hacker and his team at the Hacker Law Group are helping...
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour Discusses Anxiety, Depression And Teen Mental Health
Insight treatment center in Santa Clarita specialist Fredrick hosts the Insight Treatment Hour designed to promote teen mental health, and he has brought on a special guest, Dr. Muradian to talk about parenting techniques. Dr. Regine Muradian is a published author and public speaker with her own private practice in...
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Santa Clarita Radio
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
Antelope Valley Press
Beware of fentanyl-laced ‘prescription’ pills
The Los Angeles County Public Health issued a health alert regarding counterfeit pills contaminated with fentanyl that are causing fatal drug overdoses in adolescents. Four high school students were found overdosed following the purchase and use of counterfeit narcotic pills. One was found dead on campus.
COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up Slightly in LA County
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals remains stable, increasing by five people to 674, according to the latest state figures.
Santa Clarita Radio
14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School
A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
Santa Clarita Radio
At Reeves Complete Auto Center, You Will Feel Like Family As They Fix Your Car With The Utmost Care
Reeves Complete Auto Center in Santa Clarita works hard to help restore and prevent any further damage to your car, so you can drive safely in your dream car. At Reeves Auto Center, you will feel like family as they fix your car with the utmost care to the best of customer satisfaction.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
Santa Clarita Radio
California To Offer Free Online Tutoring
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication
A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
defendernetwork.com
Family of nurse charged in deadly crash launch mental health site
The family of Houston traveling nurse Nicole Linton, who is accused of causing a fiery car wreck in the Los Angeles area in August, has launched a new website to tell her side of the story. The family hopes the website can also promote mental health awareness and give their account of Linton’s struggles with mental illness.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Forward progress of Shadow Hills brush fire stopped after blaze grows to more than 100 acres
A brush fire erupted in the Shadow Hills area and quickly spread to more than 100 acres, prompting a response from Los Angeles and Glendale firefighters.
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
Comments / 8