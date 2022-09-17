ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Trump is a Traitor
4d ago

stop consuming pills from suspicious sources. it's not hard. anyone who does is risking their lives.

3
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness

Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Beware of fentanyl-laced ‘prescription’ pills

The Los Angeles County Public Health issued a health alert regarding counterfeit pills contaminated with fentanyl that are causing fatal drug overdoses in adolescents. Four high school students were found overdosed following the purchase and use of counterfeit narcotic pills. One was found dead on campus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School

A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California To Offer Free Online Tutoring

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that every Californian can now access free online tutoring available 24/7 through a new initiative offering homework help in every K-12 subject and skill-building resources for adult learners. Newsom also announced $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 34 counties...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman With Outstanding DUI Warrant Arrested In Castaic For Public Intoxication

A woman with an outstanding driving under the influence (DUI) warrant was arrested in Castaic for public intoxication Saturday. On Saturday, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Castaic Road in Castaic regarding an intoxicated female transient, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “Upon...
CASTAIC, CA
defendernetwork.com

Family of nurse charged in deadly crash launch mental health site

The family of Houston traveling nurse Nicole Linton, who is accused of causing a fiery car wreck in the Los Angeles area in August, has launched a new website to tell her side of the story. The family hopes the website can also promote mental health awareness and give their account of Linton’s struggles with mental illness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022

Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests

Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

