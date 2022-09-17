"How Schroder Walking Back Into The Lakers Facility", NBA Fan Posts Hilarious Video Meme Of Dennis Schroder's Return To Los Angeles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)
LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley On LeBron James' Career: "I Think What LeBron Has Accomplished Is Arguably The Greatest Story In Sports History."
The GOAT debate has always been lopsided in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While fans take the name of LeBron James as someone who has surpassed or will surpass MJ in the future, most still believe that Jordan is the GOAT. Both players are great and it's...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons. They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
Yardbarker
Amazing Footage Of Kobe Bryant Coaching His Fellow Lakers During Practice Goes Viral: "Kobe Would Have Been One Of The Greatest Ever Coaches."
Kobe Bryant is remembered as being one of the greatest leaders in the history of the game. His influence on other NBA stars was massive, young players with the Lakers in Kobe's later years all credit him with teaching them a lot about basketball and life. And after the Los Angeles Lakers became primarily his team, Kobe stepped into his leadership role smoothly and led them to two consecutive NBA championships.
Yardbarker
Savannah James Revealed How LeBron James Motivates Her: "It Goes Back To The ‘You Can Do Whatever You Want To Do.’ As Long As You Set Your Mind To It And You Work Hard, You Can Do It."
It's been a while since LeBron and Savannah James met, fell in love and formed a family, becoming one of the most solid around the NBA. These two have grown together as a couple and individually, inspiring a lot of people around the world with their relationship and personal evolution.
