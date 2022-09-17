MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Iguanas — we've all heard of them, but did you know they are an invasive species in Florida? And not only that, but they can also damage properties. Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered invasive because of their impact on native wildlife, the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission explains. And residents in Miami Beach are feeling those impacts.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO