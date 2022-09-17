Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Hurricanes Recruits Battle in Game of High School Powerhouses
American Heritage Plantation (Fla.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) matched two of the top high school teams in the country against each other.
Hidden yards huge role in Texas AM win over Miami football
A lot has been made of the 392 to 264 total yard advantage the Miami football team had over Texas A&M in its 17-9 loss in College Station on Saturday night. Miami also had a 27 to 14 edge in first downs. Despite those advantages, Texas A&M had a massive edge in hidden yardage. That ultimately was the difference in the game.
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas A&M fans "knocked it out of the park" with environment against Miami
Following a tough week to say the least around the A&M program that featured plenty of conversations surrounding Jimbo Fisher, his play calling and having to suspend four true freshmen, Texas A&M bounced back with a 17-9 victory over Miami. In front of a primetime audience on ESPN, Kyle Field...
Miami Gardens, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Somerset Academy football team will have a game with Monsignor Edward Pace High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami New Times
The Tangled Tale of Miami's Untouchable Police Union Boss
On September 13, Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Manuel Morales did what many had asked for but no one expected: he fired one of the department's most controversial officers, Javier Ortiz. Ortiz had been with MPD since 2004. Over the course of his career, he received more than 50 citizen...
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
thenextmiami.com
Billionaire Reveals New Details Of Brickell Supertall: ‘Nothing Will Compare’
Billionaire Ken Griffin, who is the the richest man in Florida, has revealed new details of his plans to remake Miami in an interview with Bloomberg. In addition to building a headquarters complex in Brickell, Griffin said he plans to lure major US businesses to Miami, boost education in the city, and become a huge player in philanthropy and politics here.
communitynewspapers.com
ZOM Living announces completion of the first phase of MiLine Miami
ZOM Living, one of the nation’s leading developers of multifamily housing, in a joint venture partnership with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital and AEW Capital Management, has announced the completion of the first phase of the transformative development MiLine Miami. Phase One includes the delivery of 338 luxury, mid-rise apartments,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
thewestsidegazette.com
Basketball Coach Sues, Claims High School Fired Him for Backing Black Lives Matter Protest
Two days after players from American Heritage high school’s Lady Stallions basketball team donned Black Lives Matter shirts during warmups for a December 2020 game, the team’s coach, Brett Studley, was called into the office of a campus athletic director. In a recently filed federal lawsuit, Studley claims...
South Florida Times
Miami Commissioners ready to replace board of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
Miami, Fla. – City of Miami Commissioners have been heavily criticized by the Virginia Key Beach Trust board and numerous others for planning to house dozens of homeless near the historic Beach. On Tuesday, city commissioners voted to replace the entire Trust Board by commissioners themselves. At the commission’s...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Law earns highest scores on Florida bar exam — again
For the eighth consecutive July administration, FIU College of Law graduates earned the highest passage rate of any of Florida’s 11 law schools on the Florida bar exam. With a first-time passage rate of 81.2%, FIU Law surpassed the statewide average passage rate of 64.4% by 16.8 percentage points.
thewestsidegazette.com
Milestone for Miami: First Haitian American Nominee for U.S. Attorney
Miami attorney Markenzy Lapointe, a former U.S. Marine and federal prosecutor who was raised in Haiti and Liberty City, was nominated Thursday by President Joe Biden to become the next U.S. attorney in South Florida. If confirmed by the Senate, Lapointe, 54, would become the first Black lawyer to serve...
islandernews.com
Four downtown Miami tenants file suit against Mana Properties
Claiming they were evicted under what they called “false pretense,” four small merchants in Downtown Miami have filed a lawsuit against Moishe Mana and Mana Properties. On Tuesday, the four shops, Las Hermanas Restaurant Corp., Vive Cafe Restaurante, Golden Palace and Isabel Alteration, sued Mana Miami Management LLC and 48-76 East Flagler Realty LLC claiming they were prematurely evicted because the company claimed the buildings were structurally unsafe.
New Sandwich Concept Cubaton to Open in Miami Beach
The small sandwich shop will marinate and slow-cook its own pork for 6-8 hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10NEWS
'Dead or alive': Miami Beach commissioner proposes placing bounty on invasive iguanas
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Iguanas — we've all heard of them, but did you know they are an invasive species in Florida? And not only that, but they can also damage properties. Green iguanas are not native to Florida and are considered invasive because of their impact on native wildlife, the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission explains. And residents in Miami Beach are feeling those impacts.
WSVN-TV
The Chapman Foundation hosts Illumination gala in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chapman Foundation threw a big party in Miami. The foundation brought back its annual Illuminations gala. It happened at the JW Marriott Marquis on Saturday. There was dancing, dining and entertainment — as it honored donors and volunteers, who help people experiencing homelessness. “It’s the...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
28 Florida Veterans graduate from the Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute
The Jamaican American-owned North-South Institute (NSI) will present its 2022 graduating class of veterans from the Veteran Small Farm & Business Incubator Program, in a special ceremony on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 am, at the Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Rd 84, Davie, FL 33317. The veteran Small...
Miami New Times
Historic Takeover: Miami Commissioners Move to Oust Virginia Key Beach Trustees
At a meeting rife with outcry surrounding the embattled Virginia Key, the City of Miami Commission quietly voted to take control of a historic portion of the island. The commissioners voted unanimously at the September 13 meeting to amend the city code and put themselves in charge of the park trust that operates the historic Virginia Key beach — the first beach that Black Miami-Dade County residents were officially allowed to use during the segregation era.
Comments / 0