Go Inside The Studio with Nensi Dojaka–The Brains Behind Spring 2023’s Best Barbie Pink Dress
Next stop on the fashion month marathon: London! In the latest episode of In The Studio, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Projects Editor Julia Hobbs pays a visit to LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka—and discovers that the Albanian fashion star had Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on her mind for her Spring collection. Here’s your exclusive first look at the rose-petal pink gown she hopes the film’s lead, Margot Robbie, will wear on the red carpet next summer. PLUS: We take a sneak peek at Nensi’s brand-new denim offering, which is destined to be top of every fashion editor’s wish list come spring…
Your Exclusive October Issue Tour with Vogue’s Taylor Antrim
Just for Vogue Club members: As each new issue of Vogue rolls out, someone from our team will share the story of how the magazine was created—and this month, that’s Vogue’s Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim. “This is the fourth time Jennifer Lawrence has been on our cover...
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
Strictly she’s a Dame (a title bestowed on her by the British state), but Vivienne Westwood is often described as a queen, whether of Punk or British fashion. Before this collection, originally due to drop yesterday, then deferred for obvious, British reasons, Westwood tipped her tiara to the real just-passed HRH. She said last Friday: “The Queen performs a national service. Every morning she has her breakfast, most days her outfit is already decided for her royal appointment; shake hands, gives speeches. Every institution in our country wants her acknowledgement and attribution. Her life is prescribed. The Royal Family, as an institution, is social cement. The Queen holds the country together. She’s a figurehead of international diplomacy. I think it’s so important that our Royal Family is hereditary, the family members learn diplomacy by osmosis and develop a sense of duty to our country and to the world. We all owe her our gratitude.”
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Bailey, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams centered on flawless skin and bold lips. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey prepped for a big game with luminous skin and an overlined lip, a vibe echoed by Hailey Bieber and her chocolate-rose pout. Cindy Crawford shared a selfie from her time at Burning Man—her trademark brunette texturized by the desert’s trademark dust—as elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow captured her clean complexion from the back of a car.
‘The Enforcer’ Review: Antonio Banderas Plays a Hitman-Turned-Hero in This Routine Crime Meller
“Tough guy with heart of gold” is the cliché that provides the gist to “The Enforcer,” and nothing much turns up to refresh or complicate that hoary hook. This criminal-underworld thriller benefits from Antonio Banderas’ star charisma as a veteran mob strong-arm who turns against his own organization in order to rescue an imperiled teen. Richard Hughes’ feature directorial debut also elevates matters somewhat with a slick and stylish presentation. But the results remain too hogtied by original “Point Break” scribe W. Peter Iliff’s routine, elemental screenplay to rise above the level of disposable genre fodder. Cuda (Banderas) is just out...
Go Inside Nensi Dojaka’s Studio Before Her London Fashion Week Show
While London Fashion Week is still in full swing, it's safe to say that Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2023 show is one of the buzziest of the season. The LVMH Prize-winning designer does body-con better than almost anyone, and the collection of shimmery and sheer evening wear she presented on Sunday proved this point.
Mejuri Took Over Central Park’s Wollman Rink For a Roller Disco Party
For the past several weeks, Central Park’s iconic ice skating rink has been taken over by DiscOasis—instead of ice, there’s been a roller rink dappled by the lights a disco ball shone on it. But last night, the setting was transformed anew in honor of Mejrui and its latest Heart collection. For the occasion, Mejuri recolored the rink with pink lights and welcomed a slew of Mejuri-accessorized ladies to attend—and roller skate, should they so be inclined.
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility
Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
How Olivia Wilde Got Her ’90s-Inspired Waves for the Don’t Worry Darling Premiere
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Olivia Wilde was a full-on Anthony Vaccarello darling for the New York premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. Before slipping on a black Saint Laurent dress, the director got ready with the help of her longtime glam squad, makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis and hairstylist Mara Roszak, channeling Vaccarello’s vibes (namely, rock star) through their respective mediums. In Inglessis’s realm, that meant a gaze-encasing application of hazy charcoal liner and a balmy pink lip. And for Roszak? Sexy, lived-in texture.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely-buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now, the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore trainers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in London
In no other city do you see as much love for local designers as in London. This season, Vogue Runway’s street style photographer Phil Oh spotted show goers in Chopova Lowena skirts, Simone Rocha dresses, and JW Anderson knits, among other hometown heroes. Of course, in London there’s no bigger hometown hero than Her Majesty the Queen, and with her funeral taking place there were subdued, even somber, looks in the mix too. See them all here.
Chloë Sevigny’s New Glasses Collab With Warby Parker Are Discrete and Chic
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chloë Sevigny has always had her finger on the pulse. The original New York cool girl shapes trends, whether by reviving funky footwear or revamping the frilly frock. This time, Sevigny is applying her talents to the world of eyeglasses. She has collaborated with Warby Parker on a pair of frames named the Tate ($145), available as both eyeglasses and sunnies. The shape is Sevigny to the core: a soft oval evocative of a scholastic babe who likes binging on reality television after she hits The Strand.
I’m 30. Why Am I Taking Style Cues From an 18-Year-Old?
When I turned 30 earlier this year, I didn’t go through the crisis that you’re supposed to go through while leaving your roaring twenties behind. It never really sunk in that this is a whole new era for me until people started making snide little comments here and there. Suddenly, while I was out shopping with friends who are also my age, I’ve started hearing things like, “We couldn’t possibly wear that, we’re 30,” whispering as though it’s a federal crime. But this fall, I’m challenging this notion—by taking style cues from an 18-year-old. Hear me out.
In Do Revenge, Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Put a Gen-Z Twist on ’90s Beauty
“An elevated Miami fantasy” is how hairstylist Katie Ballard describes the aesthetic she created with the help of Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes for Netflix’s Do Revenge. In the dark comedy, Hawke plays Eleanor, a wealthy outcast who comes together with Mendes’s character, Drea, an insider experiencing a fall from social grace, all at the expense of their prep school enemies. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Do Revenge reimagines the familiar thrill of a plot-driven makeover scene. “That was essentially what Jenn was going for—it’s set in modern day, but she wanted to re-create that ’90s teen film,” says Ballard, noting that 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless were name-checked as references in the hair and makeup trailer and beyond.
Kim Kardashian Switches Up Balenciaga’s Helmet Trend
Kim Kardashian show no signs of stopping her moto-themed Balenciaga streak. Today in New York City, the social media star stepped out in a black Balenciaga turtleneck dress—a modest choice for the Skims founder. She topped the all-black look off with a pair of oversized shades and a peculiar bag: a motorcycle helmet carryall also created by the French house. Fans of the brand will note that this is not a recent piece by Balenciaga, but instead comes from the spring 2018 collection.
26 Thoughts I Had Watching The Come Up, Freeform’s New Dimes Square Reality Show
Ah, Dimes Square. How to capture it? Basically, picture a confluence of skaters, models and inexplicably trad-Cath wannabe It girls, all communing in downtown New York amid a mix of businesses owned by longtime Chinatown residents and tinned-fish-and-martini joints where you'd be lucky to snag an olive at for less than $40. Sound like heaven? If so, the new Freeform show The Come Up, which streams on Hulu and follows six Gen Z adults as they try to make it below 14th Street, might be perfect for you. Let's dive in and see what this series is all about, shall we?
Taylor Swift Is Deep In Her Edgy Disco Era
Taylor Swift received a special award at last night’s Nashville Songwriter Awards: Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. “Writing songs is my life’s work and my hobby and my never-ending thrill,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, decided to honor me in this way for work I’d still be doing if I had never been recognized for it.”
Men’s Style Stars Are Embracing Platform Heels
The higher the heel, the closer to heaven. Some of men’s fashion’s biggest stars have been taking that to heart recently. While wearing high heels has become more commonplace for people of all genders over the past few years, a few male style heavy hitters have skipped over the high-heeled loafers and even kitten heels and headed straight for bold and chunky platforms. And there’s nothing middle of the road about these shoes either. Lil Nas X, who is six feet two, once wore a pair that were five inches high.
The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kourtney Kardashian, Tracee Ellis Ross, Halsey, and More
New York Fashion Week has come to a close, but let’s not forget the looks that came with these seven magical days. First, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker headed to the Tommy Hilfiger show in larger-than-life outfits. Kardashian opted for a monogrammed collared catsuit and Barker went shirtless under a hulking ankle-length puffer coat. Their love knows no bounds…or zippers.
