Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Burnes hopes for October rematch after rough start vs. Mets
MILWAUKEE -- For one near-perfect pass through the lineups in Monday’s 7-2 Mets win over the Brewers at American Family Field, the first matchup of former Cy Young Award winners Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes met all the hype. Both faced the minimum through three. Burnes, the Brewers’ ace,...
MLB
Q&A with Pete Alonso: On playoffs, Buck and much more
After shooting several games of pool in the Mets’ clubhouse, first baseman Pete Alonso sat down with MLB.com at Citi Field on Saturday and spoke on a wide range of topics, from the rise of the Mets to his car wreck earlier this season. MLB.com: You are having a...
MLB
Scherzer on impending clinch: 'You celebrate making the playoffs'
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Mets clinch a National League playoff berth, likely this week in Milwaukee or Oakland, the team intends to celebrate. There is...
MLB
Real fun starts now for playoff-bound Mets
The Mets aren’t just good, and they aren’t just back in the playoffs for the first time in six years. The Mets are fun, as fun as any team in baseball this season, and as much fun to watch, whether they finish in first place in the NL East or not.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Why this Padre deserves serious MVP consideration
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals come to town this week, which means now is as good a time as any to ignite that National League MVP debate.
MLB
Brewers' bullpen game fizzles quickly after lights-out start
MILWAUKEE -- Someday, maybe it will be obvious who won the Josh Hader trade. At the moment, both teams are focused on finding a way to the finish line. While Hader and the Padres have performed better of late, Taylor Rogers and the Brewers continue to stumble. Take the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to the Mets at American Family Field, in which Rogers walked the first three batters he faced and paid a heavy price when Francisco Lindor launched a go-ahead grand slam that sent the Brewers to their third straight loss.
MLB
Rangers turn their second triple play of season
Josh Jung had another welcome to the big leagues moment in just his 11th game with the Rangers, starting off a triple play in the sixth inning on Tuesday night. It was the second one of the season turned by Texas, the previous one coming on April 20 vs. the Mariners.
MLB
Here are the hottest hitting prospects from each team
With the Minor League season winding down, this is the last time this year we will be looking at the hottest hitting prospects in the Minors. All year, we’ve been picking the hottest hitter for each organization over the preceding month. While there was no one quite as consistent as a hitter as Andrew Painter was on the pitching side (he became a four-timer in our final hottest pitcher piece), there are a number of hitters who made close to regular appearances in this monthly feature. With the list below, four new players -- the Tigers’ Parker Meadows, the Twins’ Matt Wallner, the A’s Jordan Diaz and the Pirates’ Endy Rodriguez -- are welcomed to the three-peat club in 2022. They join three other players -- Edgar Quero of the Angels, Vaughn Grissom of the Braves and Elly De La Cruz of the Reds -- in that exclusive circle.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
MLB
Key for Braves down the stretch? Getting 'dangerous' trio going
ATLANTA -- This seems to be a good time for Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson to awake from their recent slumber and strengthen the Braves’ bid to win a second consecutive World Series title. Yeah, Atlanta has continued to roll despite Swanson, Riley and Olson all battling...
MLB
Kemp leads with bat, words: 'You've got to make the days count'
OAKLAND -- In a rebuilding year that has been mostly about development for the A’s, this week’s homestand presents an opportunity to take on a different role: spoiler. Entering a stretch of six games in six days against the Mariners and Mets, these young A’s know they can make life difficult for a pair of teams that are in the thick of a playoff race. On the strength of arguably its most impressive overall pitching performance of the season and Tony Kemp's key three-run homer, Oakland proved to be a headache for Seattle in a series-opening 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at the Coliseum.
MLB
Seeking boost at plate, Cards recall Yepez, option Gorman
SAN DIEGO -- Looking to send a charge into their struggling offense while also finding a way to get consistent playing time for one of their top young infielders, the Cardinals recalled outfielder Juan Yepez and optioned second baseman Nolan Gorman to Triple-A Memphis, the team announced before the beginning of their three-game series against the Padres on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'Really good athlete' Sandoval primed for 2023
ARLINGTON -- Viewed as a whole, Angels lefty Patrick Sandoval’s recent starts begin to add up like a deftly edited movie trailer: the best parts are good enough to make fans excited to see the finished product next year. Sandoval’s ERA over his past nine starts is just 2.03,...
MLB
Unfinished business: Mets use 2 big swings for 6th straight win
MILWAUKEE -- Whether literal or figurative, the Mets were never going to suffer too debilitating of a hangover on Tuesday, because they didn’t view a playoff clinch as reason to trumpet their successes too loudly. The Mets were proud of their postseason berth, sure, and they celebrated it with appropriate gusto. But each time a Mets player spoke of their accomplishments, he qualified it with some sort of “but …”
MLB
This pair of new Rays has fit right in
ST. PETERSBURG -- It was a tumultuous day when manager Kevin Cash revealed on July 25 that the Rays would be without both Mike Zunino and Kevin Kiermaier for the rest of the season. Zunino needed surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome, while Kiermaier eventually had surgery on his left hip. Tampa Bay had to move on without its veteran power-hitting catcher and energetic, defensively elite center fielder.
MLB
Rays fall short against possible playoff foe
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays will almost certainly have their moment to celebrate. Even after losing 4-0 to the Astros on Monday night at Tropicana Field, the Rays’ magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason fell to 10 as a result of the Orioles’ 11-0 loss to the Tigers. Tampa Bay dropped a game behind the Blue Jays, who occupy the American League’s top Wild Card spot, and holds only a half-game lead over the Mariners for the second spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Scherzer spins 6 perfect innings for 200th career win
MILWAUKEE -- About two hours after being named Mets general manager last November, Billy Eppler placed a call to Scott Boras. Unwilling to waste any time as he looked to fortify the Mets under owner Steve Cohen’s watch, Eppler ticked through a number of different players in that initial conversation with one of baseball’s most powerful agents.
MLB
López stays strong to reach 30-start benchmark
MIAMI -- Six months ago, Marlins right-hander Pablo López proudly spoke about the offseason training he hoped would get him through a full season for the first time. López, who had returned in the 2021 season finale after yet another issue with his right shoulder, went with a trial-and-error approach to see what might make a difference for him.
MLB
Knack to 'get the job done' has made Romano elite
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Oddly enough, it took a misstep to appreciate just how good Jordan Romano has pitched at Rogers Centre. The Canadian closer blew his...
MLB
Suarez still learning to navigate middle innings
ANAHEIM -- Lefty José Suarez has enjoyed a solid season and has been one of the Angels’ most consistent starters since joining the rotation in mid-June, but he’s had trouble getting through opposing lineups a third time. That was again the case on Monday afternoon against the...
Comments / 0