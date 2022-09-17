Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
BK Father-Daughter Duo Fulfills Childhood Dream as Contestants in ‘The Amazing Race’
Since Sharik Atkinson was nine years old, she’s watched the The Amazing Race with her dad, Linton Atkinson—sometimes suggesting that they should go on it as a father-daughter duo. “We watched every episode as a family when Sharik was growing up,” Linton, 51, told BK Reader. “We would...
10 Best Thrift Stores and Flea Markets in New York City
Just because New York is home to the wealthy and famous doesn’t mean you have to be either to find fabulous clothes, accessories and home decor when you visit. It goes to reason that the wealthier an area, the nicer the donations are to charity thrift stores and the better the goods sold at a discount to consignment and for-profit thrift shops.
cohaitungchi.com
32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York)
Trips to New York City don’t have to just about being in Manhattan. You are reading: Things to do in brooklyn for couples | 32 Best & Fun Things To Do In Brooklyn (New York) While that famous borough is definitely great for sightseeing and exploring wonderful neighborhoods, you’re missing out on some great opportunities if you’re not also checking out Brooklyn.
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
bkmag.com
Scenes from BagelFest (where the best bagel In Brooklyn is once again from Connecticut)
In Downtown Brooklyn this past weekend, on the ground floor of the City Point mall, some 2,000 people devoured scores of bagels from a stacked lineup of 20 shops representing New York City and beyond. The occasion was the third annual Brooklyn BagelFest, and at the end of their carbo-licious journey they voted on their favorite.
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
WHERE'S DESIREE? Girl, 15, vanished from Bronx home
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen inside her Bronx home this week.
Thrillist
This Japanese Market with Tokyo-Born Brands Just Opened in Brooklyn
New Yorkers who are looking to get a little taste of Tokyo can avoid the 14-hour long flight time and head over to Greenpoint instead. 50 Norman, a new and authentic Japanese marketplace, just opened at (you guessed it) 50 Norman Street, and it brings the true essence of three different Tokyo brands to the city. Sprawling across 3,500 square feet and designed by acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka, 50 Norman features a space dedicated to lifestyle and art, culture, and dining, with all three brands debuting for the first time in New York.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 22-29
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
bkmag.com
John Schaefer and the first 40 years of ‘New Sounds’
Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. John Schaefer is as New York as the Brooklyn Bridge, CBGB, MSG and the pizza rat. The public radio veteran has hosted and produced the on-air series “New Sounds” since 1982, For 40 years now he has been the voice (and ears) behind the WNYC cornerstone with an insatiable curiosity and omnivorous palate. Tune in between 11 p.m. and midnight on any given weekday and you’re just as likely to hear a deep dive into the didjeridoo as you are a North African dance party, sounds from south of the Rio Grande or bops from the Balkans. I could go on but we don’t have 40 years.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
Essence
Caribbean Culture Is More Than Music, Food, And Dance. Meet The Women Amplifying Our Literature
Marsha Massiah-Aaron founded The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival to shed light on the region’s stories. Often, when people think of Caribbean cultures, they envision music, food, and fashion. In addition to these aspects of the Caribbean, the founders of The Brooklyn Caribbean Literary Festival (BCLF) wanted to dedicate a platform to recognizing a cultural element that runs through all of them—stories.
therealdeal.com
Take my apartment, please! Luxury rental concessions are back
New York’s airtight rental market is starting to show some cracks: Luxury concessions are back. From Williamsburg to Long Island City to Midtown, brokers and listing sites reveal landlords are again offering a free month, leasing incentives and lower base rent on units that sit. “It’s only been recently...
25 Things NYC Has, That No Other City Does
When it comes to New Yorkers, we’ll defend our city to the death. That’s because there’s so many amazing things in this city, that can only be found, felt, or understood by living here. We asked our beautiful audience “What’s your favorite thing New York has that you can’t get anywhere else?” and we were met with an outpour of all the reasons to love NYC, plus a few quirks in between that come with living in NYC. And though some answers are technically found in other cities—it’s simply not the same as NYC. Here are just a few things that were mentioned:
Bronx jail barge detainee dead after 50-foot East River escape leap; 15th to die in NYC custody in 2022
A detainee who tried to escape by jumping from a jail barge in the Bronx into the East River has died, city Correction Department officials have confirmed. Gregory Acevedo, 48, jumped roughly 50 feet from the rooftop recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunt’s Point about 11:44 a.m. Tuesday after climbing a fence and crawling through razor wire in an escape attempt. At 5:50 a.m. ...
8 dating issues only New Yorkers understand
On its best days, New York City practically writes its own love stories. Every coffee line, park bench, or crosswalk on a sunny afternoon feels like it could usher in your own modern fairy tale. Sadly, it can’t be like this in the city 24/7, especially when it comes to finding love.
Woman shot in head in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head at a Brooklyn playground in broad daylight.The gunfire erupted directly behind Junior High School 278 in Marine Park, prompting students to go on lockdown for hours."It's very scary for me," Marine Park resident Vivan Antebi said."See a girl bleeding through the head, falling to the floor," Marine Park resident Joey Demayo said.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, police say Shatyra Wingate was found sitting on a bench. The 25-year-old mother was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she's listed in critical condition."Investigators right now are investigating the...
natureworldnews.com
$1000 in Exchange for Collecting Used Cans From the Streets of New York — Would You Do It?
People in New York are collecting used cans and bottles from the streets as a living. Some are earning $600, while some take home as much as $1000. A bag of used bottles and cans may be nothing more than waste to the majority of people, but to the Queens family members led by Jeanett Pilatacsi, they represent a source of income.
Boy, 14, shot in leg in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, cops said Tuesday. The teen managed to take himself to the hospital after he was shot in the famed 526-acre green space about 8:30 p.m., police said. He hobbled into Kings County Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told nurses he had been shot in Prospect Park but wouldn’t say where in the park exactly. ...
