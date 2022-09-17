Like what you’re hearing? Subscribe to us at iTunes, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Google, Amazon, Stitcher and TuneIn. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. John Schaefer is as New York as the Brooklyn Bridge, CBGB, MSG and the pizza rat. The public radio veteran has hosted and produced the on-air series “New Sounds” since 1982, For 40 years now he has been the voice (and ears) behind the WNYC cornerstone with an insatiable curiosity and omnivorous palate. Tune in between 11 p.m. and midnight on any given weekday and you’re just as likely to hear a deep dive into the didjeridoo as you are a North African dance party, sounds from south of the Rio Grande or bops from the Balkans. I could go on but we don’t have 40 years.

