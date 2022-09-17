Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Ethiopia Rejects UN Report Warning of Crimes Against Humanity in Tigray
Ethiopia on Tuesday rejected a report by U.N. investigators that accused Addis Ababa of possible ongoing crimes against humanity in its war-torn Tigray region, including using starvation as a weapon. The Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia said it had found evidence of widespread violations by all sides since...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Against Woman’s Death in Hijab Case Spread to 16 Provinces
Washington — Iranians have intensified their protests against last week’s death of a young woman detained by police enforcing Iran’s strict hijab rules, spreading their demonstrations to more parts of the country and engaging in bolder acts of defiance toward their Islamist rulers. Citizen journalist videos posted...
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods: 'Colossal' Reconstruction Ahead
United Nations — Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that recent deadly floods are a disaster on a scale the country has never experienced, and that recovery will cost at least $30 billion. "It is said that in the story of Noah that it rained for 40 days and 40...
Voice of America
UN Chief Calls for Action on Global Food, Climate Crises
United Nations — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to leaders Tuesday to unite and take action to address the problems of a world “teeming with turmoil.”. “We are in rough seas; a winter of global discontent is on the horizon,” he said at the opening of the annual weeklong gathering of presidents, prime ministers and other officials at the U.N. General Assembly.
Voice of America
Eritrea Urged Not to Meddle Ethiopia's Internal Affairs
Nairobi — Reports that Eritrea is mass-mobilizing reserve troops has raised international concerns that the reignited war in Ethiopia's Tigray region could quickly escalate. A Tigrayan forces spokesman said Tuesday that Eritrean troops have launched a "full-scale offensive" supported by Ethiopian forces. Eritrean and Ethiopian officials have yet to comment on the reports or a series of airstrikes this month that hospital officials say killed Tigrayan civilians.
Voice of America
International Calls Grow for Probe of Iranian Woman’s Death After Arrest by Morality Police
Iran is facing global criticism and calls to properly investigate the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been held in custody by Iran’s morality police for improperly wearing her hijab, or headscarf. The incident has sparked days of protests that have turned deadly in Iran. Nada Al-Nashif, the...
Voice of America
UN Urged to Act on China’s Reported Rights Violations in Xinjiang
Washington — On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang. “Discrimination of this kind and...
Voice of America
Ukraine Seeks Aid Matching Pace of Counteroffensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is “stabilizing” the situation in its northeastern Kharkiv region after driving out Russian forces in a counteroffensive, and he called on the international community to speed up aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Monday that at this stage,...
Voice of America
UN: Venezuelan President Maintains Grip on Power by Crushing Dissent
Geneva — U.N. investigators accuse the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro of a deliberate policy of repression to crush dissent by violent, abusive means to maintain its grip on power. The government barred the three-member Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela from entering the country. So, it has based its latest...
Voice of America
Cameroonian Women Say They Are Underrepresented in Peace Talks
YAOUNDE — In Cameroon, hundreds of women are protesting what they say is their underrepresentation in the country's efforts at peace, despite making up more than half the population. Women say they are most affected by the separatist conflict in Cameroon’s western regions as well as by Boko Haram terrorism on the border with Nigeria.
Voice of America
More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says
Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America
French, Iranian Presidents Meet Amid Nuclear Talks Stalemate
UNITED NATIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron held face-to-face talks with his Iranian counterpart President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday with the French leader saying he hoped to be able to "discuss all subjects." The meeting is Raisi's first head-to-head with a major Western leader since he was elected last...
Voice of America
11 Schoolchildren Killed in Myanmar Air Strike, UNICEF Says
At least 11 schoolchildren died in an air strike on a Myanmar village, according to the United Nations children's agency, an attack the country's junta said targeted rebels hiding in the area. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the strike, according to his office, which said at least 13...
Voice of America
Putin Announces Mobilization of Russian Military Reserves
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the partial mobilization of his country’s military reserves in a move that follows Ukrainian gains in a counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine. Putin said in a televised address the mobilization is necessary to protect Russia’s homeland and sovereignty. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu...
Voice of America
Pro-Moscow Separatists in Eastern Ukraine Planning Vote to Join Russia
With Ukraine swiftly recapturing territory in its northeast from Russia, the separatist leaders of the Moscow-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions said Tuesday they are planning to hold votes starting late this week for the territories to declare themselves as part of Russia. The announcement of the referendums starting Friday came...
Voice of America
Biden Focuses on Ukraine, Food Security, Global Health at UN General Assembly
President Joe Biden addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York Wednesday morning, where he highlighted U.S. efforts to strengthen global food security, replenish the Global Fund to fight AIDS and other pandemics, tackle supply chain issues and the climate crisis. In his speech, Biden also focused on Russia’s aggression...
Voice of America
EU Pledges Military Support for Ukraine, Considers New Russian Sanctions
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said EU foreign ministers have agreed to continue and increase their military support for Ukraine and to study a new package of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and certain sectors of the Russian economy. Borrell told reporters late Wednesday after convening a special ministerial...
Voice of America
Number of Venezuelans Trying to Cross into US Increased in August
Venezuelan migrants have been in the news lately in the United States. About 50 Venezuelans arrived by airplane on the small Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard on September 14. No one on the island was expecting the migrants. The migrants had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter the state...
Voice of America
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
