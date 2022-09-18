Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in OhioTravel MavenChippewa Lake, OH
4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Related
Tennessee’s depth chart for Florida game
Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
Josh Heupel talks Florida, College GameDay & coaching staff on SEC teleconference
Tennessee has a huge opportunity awaiting it on Saturday – after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts its weekly show from The Hill on campus in Knoxville, the 11th-ranked Vols will host SEC East rival and 20th-ranked Florida at a checkerboarded and buzzing Neyland Stadium. The game and stage give Tennessee a chance to validate the progress made in a short time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the biggest game of his tenure, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum shares strong lean for Florida-Tennessee: 'This is going to be a big event'
Paul Finebaum has been around long enough to remember when Florida and Tennessee had a strong rivalry in the SEC. The series will be reignited this week when the Gators travel to Rocky Top, and ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be on hand. Finebaum shared his expectations during...
Week 4 CFB Picks Presented By Zevo: No. 20 Florida At No. 11 Tennessee
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Amanda Guerra to share their picks for No. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee.
College football schedule, Week 4: Clemson, Tennessee highlight teams we'll learn more about
College football coaches love to see how their teams perform against the best, a barometer of value after early-season success may have been a result of playing inferior competition. Several nationally-ranked teams -- Clemson and Tennessee included -- and unbeatens outside of the top 25 will endure that in Week 4, programs we're guaranteed to learn more about as the first month of the season nears conclusion.
OBR Analytics: Week 2 Recap & Moving on From a Nightmare
The OBR's Anthony Reinhard reviews some high-level analytics from a shocking Cleveland Browns loss in the home opener against the New York Jets.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATE
Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Police: Man stole televisions from Walmart, sold them in the parking lot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing theft charges after police say he was caught selling stolen televisions right outside the store where they were taken. In an incident report obtained by WVLT, officers with the Knoxville Police Department were called to a Walmart around 9 p.m. Saturday, where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of items stolen from the store.
247Sports
50K+
Followers
374K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0