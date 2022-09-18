ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

247Sports

Tennessee's depth chart for Florida game

Off to its first 3-0 start since 2016, Tennessee is set for a pivotal matchup to open SEC play when the 11th-ranked Vols host Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m., CBS). The No. 20 Gators have started 2-1 in their first season under head coach Billy Napier having followed up an exciting win against then-No. 7 Utah with a loss to Kentucky and an escape against South Florida – all in Gainesville as this will be Florida’s first road game of the season. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Florida, College GameDay & coaching staff on SEC teleconference

Tennessee has a huge opportunity awaiting it on Saturday – after ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasts its weekly show from The Hill on campus in Knoxville, the 11th-ranked Vols will host SEC East rival and 20th-ranked Florida at a checkerboarded and buzzing Neyland Stadium. The game and stage give Tennessee a chance to validate the progress made in a short time under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Ahead of the biggest game of his tenure, Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 4: Clemson, Tennessee highlight teams we'll learn more about

WATE

Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

