Read full article on original website
Related
onfocus.news
Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble Named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball by WBCA
Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble has been named the 2022 Mr. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Trimble led Menomonee Falls to its first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, scoring 26 points in a sectional-semifinal win over Green Bay East and 19 in the sectional-final triumph over De Pere.
gopios.com
Lazaris and Stepien Named Athletes of the Week
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Steven Lazaris of football and Jessica Stepien of women's soccer have been named this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances the week of 9/12 – 9/18. Lazaris, a sophomore linebacker from Colgate, Wisconsin, helped the Pios shutout North Park on Saturday night...
gopios.com
Pio Men Get Win Over Green Knights on Senior Day
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team celebrated seven seniors with a 3-1 victory over St. Norbert College on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Ramirez scored the game-winning goal while Marti Solanellas Viellas took four shots in his first game back. The Pioneers (4-3) are above .500 for the...
gopios.com
Men’s Golf Suffers Setback at Frank Wigglesworth Invite
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team finished in 15th place after a difficult, two-day Frank Wigglesworth Invite hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Carroll shot a combined two round score of 681, after a 39 on day one followed by a 332 on day two. Evan Bridges...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge
MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
dukebasketballreport.com
Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever
As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Wisconsin? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will open Big Ten Conference play against Wisconsin as a big favorite. The Buckeyes opened as 17-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium, per Caesar’s Sports Book. According to the Odds Shark database, that would be the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County
The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Norman Pepin Executed Two Milwaukee Tourists in an I-94 Ditch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #12
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Norman Pepin was one of them. 12th in our series. Norman Pepin is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
WISN
Gator reported in Washington County park
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
nbc15.com
Body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
Madison DMV photographer makes dreaded trip something to smile about
MADISON, Wis. — When you meet Madison native Michael Zeimet, he’ll most likely ask you to smile. Zeimet, the photographer at the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles’ west Madison location, has worked for the DMV since 1987 and has been behind the camera for the past 16 and a half years.
Janesville woman last spoken to Saturday found safe
UPDATE: Police said Nichole was found safe Sunday JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said is missing. Police are concerned for her welfare. The family of Nichole Barlass, 39, said they last spoke to her on Saturday evening. She is most likely on foot, but police could not give a description of what she...
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
wiproud.com
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
Comments / 0