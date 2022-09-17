ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Menomonee Falls’ Seth Trimble Named Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball by WBCA

Menomonee Falls senior guard Seth Trimble has been named the 2022 Mr. Basketball award-winner by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. Trimble led Menomonee Falls to its first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament, scoring 26 points in a sectional-semifinal win over Green Bay East and 19 in the sectional-final triumph over De Pere.
Lazaris and Stepien Named Athletes of the Week

WAUKESHA, Wis. – Steven Lazaris of football and Jessica Stepien of women's soccer have been named this week's Pioneer Athletes of the Week for their performances the week of 9/12 – 9/18. Lazaris, a sophomore linebacker from Colgate, Wisconsin, helped the Pios shutout North Park on Saturday night...
Pio Men Get Win Over Green Knights on Senior Day

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University men's soccer team celebrated seven seniors with a 3-1 victory over St. Norbert College on Sunday afternoon. Kevin Ramirez scored the game-winning goal while Marti Solanellas Viellas took four shots in his first game back. The Pioneers (4-3) are above .500 for the...
Men’s Golf Suffers Setback at Frank Wigglesworth Invite

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Carroll University men's golf team finished in 15th place after a difficult, two-day Frank Wigglesworth Invite hosted by Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Carroll shot a combined two round score of 681, after a 39 on day one followed by a 332 on day two. Evan Bridges...
Oconomowoc volleyball wins Charger Challenge

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Oconomowoc High School girls volleyball team went undefeated in seven matches to win the Charger Classic on Friday and Saturday at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Raccoons, who lifted their season record to 22-1, will host Arrowhead in a Classic 8 Conference showdown at 7...
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
Warnings expire, hail possible in Milwaukee County

The severe thunderstorm warning have expired in southeastern Wisconsin, but the rain and hail isn't over. As of 3:19 p.m., WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden said hail could be moving in to communities such as Fox Point, Bayside, Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale and Brown Deer. The earlier storms produced...
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
Man killed in rural Rock County crash

EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Gator reported in Washington County park

KEWASKUM, Wis. — Kewaskum police are investigating a report of an alligator in a local park. In a Facebook post, police say they got the report Sunday from a pond at Reigle Family Park. According to police, Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has looked for the reptile but has...
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game

MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
Body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Monona Tuesday night. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona just before 6 p.m. for reports of a body floating in the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the...
