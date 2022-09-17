ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niwot, CO

FAA and NTSB investigate mid-air collision, 3 confirmed dead

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that three people are dead, after two small planes collided in mid-air near Niwot on Saturday.

The sheriff's office began receiving reports of the crash at approximately 8:54 a.m., on Saturday. Deputies and other rescue units from Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the scene near the 10,000 block of Niwot Road.

One witness, Susan Falk, said she thought there was a car accident when emergency vehicles started to show up.

“We heard the noise but didn’t think anything of it since we live on a farm and farming equipment makes a lot of noise. Then the emergency vehicles started to show up.”

Falk said emergency vehicles were staged in the parking lot of a nearby church. She said emergency responders had trouble locating the second plane since it crashed near a ditch and was covered by trees.

“They looked for (the second plane) everywhere. They were going through our yard, everywhere before they found it,” Falk said.

It reportedly took 45 minutes to locate the second plane and a helicopter above, she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms one the planes involved was a single-engine Cessna 172. Both the Cessna and a second aircraft crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, the agency said. Two people were on the Cessna according to the FAA. According to a National Transportation Safety Board tweet the second plane was a Sonex Xenos aircraft.

The first downed aircraft was located on the southside of Niwot Road. Crews discovered two deceased individuals inside of the plane. There were no other passengers onboard. The second plane was found on the northside of the 9,700 block of Niwot Road. The aircraft's pilot was the only person onboard, and was found dead upon first responders' arrival to the scene, according to BCSO.

The victims of this crash have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway.

The Denver Gazette reached out to the FAA which issued the following statement.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

"Any witnesses please call the Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@bouldercounty.org," the sheriff's office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

3 victims identified from Saturday midair collision in Boulder County

The Boulder County Coroner's office has identified the three people who died in Saturday's mid-air collision near Longmont. The victims were 22-year-old Daniel Wilmoth, Samuel Fisher, 23, and 69-year-old Henry Butler. Two were found dead in one of the airplanes and one was found dead in the other. The National Transportation Safety Board said the two planes involved in the crash were a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos. Given the type of aircraft involved the NTSB said they will be taking a close look...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

RTD train derails in Aurora: 24 treated, no life-threatening injuries

A Regional Transportation District light rail train derailed at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said 24 people were treated for injuries – three of them were transported to the hospital. But while the damage appeared extensive, none of the injuries was life-threatening. “They all walked off the train,” Aurora...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Woman in back seat of police vehicle hit by train in Colorado identified

A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The woman was identified Monday as 20 year old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez who remains in a Greeley hospital and is expected to survive. The incident occurred just north of Platteville near US 85 and County Rd. 38, north...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora council poised to consider new EMS sedative policy

After the medical director for the City of Aurora’s fire department proposed implementing the use of a new sedative in EMS protocols, two councilmembers sought to block the plan by suggesting a moratorium on any new sedatives for the next three years. The move came amid a contentious debate about the use of chemical restrains in the continuing wake of Elijah McClain’s death. Councilmembers Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky, the...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Niwot, CO
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

BREAKING: Light rail train derailed in Aurora

An RTD train has derailed in Aurora and multiple injuries have been reported, according to the police. Police say the intersection at Exposition and Sable will be closed for an extended time. The Regional Transportation District said shuttle busses will be replacing the R-line due to the accident. Trains will run on stretches of track not affected by the derailment with busses bridging the gap, according to RTD. This is a developing story and will be updated
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Commerce City Boy missing since Monday found and safe

A Commerce City boy reported missing since Monday has returned home, according to an Adams 14 School District administrator. Emmanuel Melgar was reported missing from Adams City High School on Monday after police responded to a report of a gun on the campus. In an initial release, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said he may have been scared off by the response. According to Jeff McCanna, the Adams 14 School...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: Stealing our wheels

When it comes to motor vehicle theft, Colorado ranks No. 1 in the nation. The really bad news, the numbers for 2022 have put us on pace to repeat the notorious title. This month, Common Sense Institute (CSI) released a new study detailing the latest statistics on motor vehicle theft in Colorado. The numbers are more than breathtaking. They are devastating to many Coloradans and should serve as a siren call to elected officials and voters alike.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#Mid Air Collision#Traffic Accident#Boulder Rural Rescue#Cessna
The Denver Gazette

Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of more restrictions on firearms to ponder shifting tack in the campaign to curb gun violence. If the courts are turning out to be no friends of more gun control, perhaps it’s time for policy makers...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
The Denver Gazette

4 airlines to move check-in locations at DIA

Denver International Airport is moving the check-in counters for four airlines on Wednesday as construction of new security checkpoints and the Great Hall continues. Allegiant, American Airlines, British Airways and Sun Country will be the latest airlines to temporarily change their check-in location. Here’s more about where to find each airline’s counter:
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Supreme Court considering the legal status of dormant oil and gas well leases

Boulder County is appealing a Boulder District Court ruling rejecting its claim of control over oil and gas well leases belonging to Crestone Peak Resources Operating, LLC, saying the leases are voided by the fact that the wells haven’t actually been pumping oil or gas for long periods. The appeal comes amid the county's effort to prevent new drilling on the leases, many of which are more than 40 years old.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver firefighters get second option in cancer-related medical costs

Denver firefighters now have a second option for covering cancer-related medical costs. The Denver City Council unanimously approved a bill that allows firefighters to join the Voluntary Cancer Benefits Award Program (VCAP) set up by the Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust. This measure would exist in place of the existing workers' compensation program set up by the city, but there are a few key differences between the two...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Public Library closes all locations Wednesday due to threat

The Denver Public Library closed all locations on Wednesday after it received what it called an unspecified threat overnight, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported. The library system was working with law enforcement to decide when it's safe to reopen. Bookmobile stops were also canceled. Denver Public Library, which has 27 branches across the city, provides community services and public access to computers and technology, in addition to books and other media. Read the full story from KUSA here.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Formal charges filed against man accused of killing Arvada police officer

A slew of charges were filed Monday against the 31-year-old man accused of killing Arvada Police officer Dillon Michael Vakoff. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King charged Sonny Almanza with 11 counts in connection with the Sept. 11 death of Vakoff and the shooting of Mercedes Lopez, who was injured in the chaos that erupted that night. Among the charges formally filed against Almanza were first-degree murder of a peace...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy