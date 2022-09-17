FAA and NTSB investigate mid-air collision, 3 confirmed dead

Officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that three people are dead, after two small planes collided in mid-air near Niwot on Saturday.

The sheriff's office began receiving reports of the crash at approximately 8:54 a.m., on Saturday. Deputies and other rescue units from Colorado State Patrol, Rocky Mountain Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Rescue responded to the scene near the 10,000 block of Niwot Road.

One witness, Susan Falk, said she thought there was a car accident when emergency vehicles started to show up.

“We heard the noise but didn’t think anything of it since we live on a farm and farming equipment makes a lot of noise. Then the emergency vehicles started to show up.”

Falk said emergency vehicles were staged in the parking lot of a nearby church. She said emergency responders had trouble locating the second plane since it crashed near a ditch and was covered by trees.

“They looked for (the second plane) everywhere. They were going through our yard, everywhere before they found it,” Falk said.

It reportedly took 45 minutes to locate the second plane and a helicopter above, she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirms one the planes involved was a single-engine Cessna 172. Both the Cessna and a second aircraft crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, the agency said. Two people were on the Cessna according to the FAA. According to a National Transportation Safety Board tweet the second plane was a Sonex Xenos aircraft.

The first downed aircraft was located on the southside of Niwot Road. Crews discovered two deceased individuals inside of the plane. There were no other passengers onboard. The second plane was found on the northside of the 9,700 block of Niwot Road. The aircraft's pilot was the only person onboard, and was found dead upon first responders' arrival to the scene, according to BCSO.

The victims of this crash have not yet been identified, and an investigation is underway.

The Denver Gazette reached out to the FAA which issued the following statement.

"The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents."

"Any witnesses please call the Detective Galloway and leave a voicemail at 303-441-4763 or send an e-mail to lgalloway@bouldercounty.org," the sheriff's office said.